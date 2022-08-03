Some Cities Are Pushing Back on Sidewalk Robots. Here Are Some Possible Ideas For Peaceful Coexistence

Read on thespoon.tech
Related
Forget Sidewalk Robots or Drones. In the Future, Food Could Travel to Your Home in Underground Pipes
Why use a drone or sidewalk delivery robot to bring packages to your house when you can have them delivered directly to your kitchen via a series of tubes?. No, I’m not referring to Ted Stevens’ imagining of the Internet or a plotline from a Steampunk novel, but one startup’s vision of an underground delivery network that would send packages hurling towards their end destination at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.
With European Governmental Approval, Ynsect Moves Forward With Its Plan to Feed the World, Save the Climate
Save may be a strong word, but Paris-based Ynsect, a producer of insect protein and natural insect fertilizers, believes in the dual mission of feeding the world and protecting our diminishing climatic resources. That vision moves a step forward with backing from a European food safety agency and data that supports a change in consumer attitudes toward a diet containing bugs and insects.
From Robotics to Alt Protein, Layoffs and Shutdowns Have Begun to Hit Food Tech
What a difference a year can make. Last year, it seemed a day didn’t go by without word of a big new funding round in food tech. Alt proteins, restaurant tech, food robotics, food waste, and other sectors benefited from the combination of low-cost capital and a newfound urgency among investors to reinvent our antiquated food system post-pandemic.
‘Late Empire Sort of Stuff’: Wonder Faces Backlash Over Environmental Impact of Vans
By and large, the residents of the northern New Jersey suburbs where Wonder delivers agree that the well-funded startup’s food tastes great. What they can’t agree on is whether having hundreds of Mercedes diesel vans idling curbside each night while Wonder employees prep meals is a good idea at a time when most experts agree climate change is fast becoming an existential crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pizzametry, Pioneering Maker of Pizza-Making Robotic Kiosks, Is Looking for a Buyer
Pizzametry, the maker of the industry’s first pizza-making robot, is looking for a buyer. In an interview with The Spoon, Pizzametry President Jim Benjamin said that the company, which has been working on its pizza robot for close to two decades, has continued operations for the last few years but has reached the point where they think another owner should take the reins to bring the product to market.
Germany-Based Mushlabs Scores An Infrastructure Partnership with Bitburger Brewery Group
Hamburg-based biotech startup Mushlabs may have created the perfect storm in its approach to creating a clean, nutrient-rich plant-based meat alternative. The company can hit the ground running without worrying about costly infrastructure and potential distribution partners by applying its proven technology and a sound business approach. Mushlabs has announced...
Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will reduce the length of mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said Monday. The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began. Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travelers must quarantine three days in a designated hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted via the use of a health code system. The changes to COVID-19 policies come amid an increase in infections, which city health officials warn could hit 8,000 in the coming weeks.
Q&A: Goodr’s Jasmine Crowe Talks About Her Plan To Build a $100 Million Company Addressing Food Waste & Food Insecurity
Last month, food waste reduction and food insecurity startup Goodr raised an $8 million Series A funding round. When Jasmine Crowe founded the company, the Atlanta-based startup used technology to help large food service providers reduce food waste. Over the past two years, Goodr has expanded its business to provide expertise to companies looking to provide food to those in food insecure situations.
TheSpoon
Seattle, WA
756
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videoshttps://thespoon.tech/
Comments / 0