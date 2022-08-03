Texas keeps pressure on DC as more migrant buses arrive near US Capitol

Read on fox40jackson.com
Biden, first lady to visit Kentucky to tour flooding damage, meet with families
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than a year, President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Monday to tour devastation wrought by a natural disaster that killed dozens of people. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to leave an Air Force base in...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.
Abortions in Michigan: What we know about the women who get them
While it’s unclear how access to abortion in Michigan will be defined in the coming months, a report from the state health department paints a picture of the historical trends surrounding abortions performed in the state, as well as the demographic profiles of the people who obtained abortions in the state.
