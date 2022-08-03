Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.

On Friday, friends and family will attend a visitation for Officer Shahnavaz. It will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ITOWN Church in Fishers.

Indiana State Police announced the procession route that will carry Shahnavaz from ITOWN Church to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The planned route is as follows:

ITOWN Church to Brook School Road

North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway

East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North

East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to State Road 13 (214 Exit)

North (Left) on State Road 13 to County Road 300 S

West (Left) on County Road 300 S to Atlantic Road

North (Right) on Atlantic Road/ State Road 13 to State Road 37

Continue North (Right) on State Road 37 to State Road 128

East (Right) onto State Road 128 to County Road 900 West

North (Left) onto County Road 900 West / Anderson Street to South “B” Street

Continue on South “B” Street to 16th Street (Elwood)

North (Left) onto 16th Street to Main Street/ State Road 28

West (Left) on Main Street / State Road 28 to US 31 South (Meridian Street)

South (Left) onto US 31 South (Meridian Street) to 34th Street

West (Right) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

Map of funeral procession for Officer Shahnavaz

The procession will make a stop in front of the Elwood Police Department at 1505 South B Street in Elwood, Indiana. At that time, a final 10-42 call will be made.

The procession will then resume and go beneath a Garrison Flag at South 16th and Main Streets.

Shahnavaz, 24, was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while doing a traffic stop. Police said for an unknown reason, the suspect fired at him, killing him, before driving away.

Shahnavaz served on the Elwood Police Department for 11 months, but his career in law enforcement began well before that. Shahnavaz was a U.S. Army veteran and served with the 591st Military Police Company out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

Community Support for Officer Shahnavaz

People are able to donate to Officer Shahnavaz’s family through a fund set up by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation as an official memorial fund to honor Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

This fund has been designated by the Elwood Police Department as the official fundraiser for monetary donations. People who wish to give can visit any First Merchant Bank and reference the Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Or, you can make a donation at www.indianafallen.org and click on “FALLEN HEROES” to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ.

Another way the Elwood community is coming together to support the family is through a tenderloin dinner at the Quincy Lodge on Saturday. A group of freemasons is hosting the event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plates will be $12 per person and that includes a tenderloin, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.

