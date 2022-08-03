Every year, two are selected from each ALA Girls State program to attend Girls Nation in Washington, DC. (Osgood, Ind.) - Tracy McKittrick, the daughter of Ed and Lisa McKittrick, was one of two young women chosen to represent Indiana during the 75th annual session of American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, DC. Girls Nation was held July 23-30, 2022.

