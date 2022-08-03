27-year-old man accused of shooting at group of people on Volusia County roadway

this is such a sensitive issue and ought to be dealt with the harshest punishment possible by law...... we have to show these people are not one of us...
Sad to see the Evil that has taken ahold of so many people. Our government. GOD is watching !!! Here’s a question everyone should ask!!! Where will I be the day after my death????
Inflation was started by GOP and Trump's 2017 Tax cuts 96 out of 100 ecomists said Inflation would increase 10-15% if the corporate taxs cuts were passed and now these companies are robbing us blind the same oil, travel, farmers, etc that got billions in bailouts under trump big oil 800 billion plus farmers same now we are paying more vote Blue act as Republicans and so they think they have the advantage vote them out for the future of our country!
Comments / 11