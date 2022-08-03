27-year-old man accused of shooting at group of people on Volusia County roadway

Leesburg police detectives have tracked down two suspects who lured a man to an apartment, forced him to strip at knifepoint and committed an armed robbery which fetched $2. Ricky Allen, 61, and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Stephanie Marie Hogan, are facing charges of armed robbery in connection with the March 19 incident. Both were taken into custody this past week and booked at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond each.

