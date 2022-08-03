ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Massachusetts woman who suffered miscarriage after eating tainted ice cream suing Florida company

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djsX2_0h3ShrHS00

A Massachusetts woman who suffered a miscarriage after allegedly eating listeria-tainted ice cream at a Florida wedding is suing the maker for damages, according to reports.

Kristen Hopkins, of Billerica, said she ate the contaminated treat, produced by Big Olaf Creamery , while attending the nuptials in Clearwater Beach in May.

Upon returning home, Hopkins was taken to a hospital with convulsions, diarrhea, fatigue and pain in her head and neck — all symptoms of listeria, according to Boston 25.

“There, Plaintiffs received the heartbreaking news that their baby was dead,” the lawsuit states, according to the outlet.

She is now suing the company for unspecified damages.

A total of 23 people across 10 states contracted listeria in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

Of those, 18 reported eating ice cream, and 10 said they consumed the Big Olaf brand specifically.

Listeria, which can cause stillbirths, is particularly hazardous for kids, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5nWS_0h3ShrHS00
The company’s products are only available in Florida.
FDA

Sarasota-based Big Olaf initially resisted calls to halt production before finally agreeing to do so last month.

The company’s products are only available in Florida.

The family of Mary Billman, 79, who died from listeria after eating Big Olaf ice cream in Florida, has also filed suit against the company, according to the Miami Herald.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjEgT_0h3ShrHS00
Kristen Hopkins, of Billerica, said she ate the contaminated treat, produced by Big Olaf Creamery.
Google Maps

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks

A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Billerica, MA
Clearwater, FL
Health
Billerica, MA
Government
Clearwater, FL
Government
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Health
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Teen fighting for his life after contracting brain-eating amoeba at Florida beach

A Florida teenager is fighting for his life after contracting a “brain-eating” bacteria during a trip to the beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has spent nearly two weeks in the ICU at the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, NBC reported on Tuesday. Doctors believe Caleb contracted Naegleria Fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating bacteria, when he was visiting Port Charlotte beaches with his family on 1 July. Caleb only began displaying symptoms several days afterwards. On 6 July, he volunteered at the local library and returned home with a headache, close relatives shared on Facebook last...
FORT MYERS, FL
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Miscarriage#Big Olaf Creamery#Fda#The Miami Herald
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy