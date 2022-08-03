Massachusetts woman who suffered miscarriage after eating tainted ice cream suing Florida company

A Massachusetts woman who suffered a miscarriage after allegedly eating listeria-tainted ice cream at a Florida wedding is suing the maker for damages, according to reports.

Kristen Hopkins, of Billerica, said she ate the contaminated treat, produced by Big Olaf Creamery , while attending the nuptials in Clearwater Beach in May.

Upon returning home, Hopkins was taken to a hospital with convulsions, diarrhea, fatigue and pain in her head and neck — all symptoms of listeria, according to Boston 25.

“There, Plaintiffs received the heartbreaking news that their baby was dead,” the lawsuit states, according to the outlet.

She is now suing the company for unspecified damages.

A total of 23 people across 10 states contracted listeria in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

Of those, 18 reported eating ice cream, and 10 said they consumed the Big Olaf brand specifically.

Listeria, which can cause stillbirths, is particularly hazardous for kids, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Sarasota-based Big Olaf initially resisted calls to halt production before finally agreeing to do so last month.

The company’s products are only available in Florida.

The family of Mary Billman, 79, who died from listeria after eating Big Olaf ice cream in Florida, has also filed suit against the company, according to the Miami Herald.