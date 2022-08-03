ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China flew 27 military planes into Taiwan air defense zone during Pelosi visit

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YD34F_0h3ShqOj00

More than two dozen Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Wednesday — with some crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait, a provocative gesture after Beijing threatened military action over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island nation .

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force planes flew “in the airspace around the Taiwan Strait” Wednesday morning, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense revealed , instructing the island’s air force to dispatch forces to respond as well as monitor anti-aircraft missiles.

The Chinese incurison was made up of six J-11 fighter jets, five J-16 fighters, and 16 Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft.

In response to the planes, radio warnings were issued and Taiwanese air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor the activities.

On Tuesday, China sent 21 military planes into the air defense zone , but none crossed the median line separating Beijing and Taipei’s areas of maritime control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ofs6_0h3ShqOj00
Taiwan’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force flew more than two dozen aircraft, even crossing the Taiwan Strait.
CCTV via Reuters

Wednesday’s incident marks the latest aggressive action from China as the nation holds its largest military drills since 1995 , which it says are “necessary and just” in the wake of Pelosi’s visit.

The drills are expected to include live fire and test missile launches, according to the state news agency Xinhua. More than half of the drill areas are expected to infringe on Taiwanese waters, experts have warned.

The announcement of the military drills was a direct response to Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1Sso_0h3ShqOj00
The gesture follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan despite threats of military action by Beijing before her arrival.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4R1n_0h3ShqOj00
Pelosi and five other House Democrats departed Taiwan Wednesday after only a 19-hour visit.
Getty Images

China repeatedly blasted the US for allowing the California Democrat to travel to Taiwan, claiming it would have “a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Un0B_0h3ShqOj00 Pelosi leaves Taiwan after trip triggers biggest Beijing drills since ‘95

“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence.’ China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pelosi and five of her fellow House Democrats left Taiwan after staying approximately 19 hours on Wednesday.

“We come in friendship to Taiwan,” Pelosi told Taiwan’s parliament . “We come in peace for the region … understanding the value of peace and the avoidance of conflict.

“And in terms of governance: We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world, for your success in addressing the COVID issue, which is a health issue, a security issue, an economic issue and a governance issue. We congratulate you for that.”

Ahead of the speaker’s visit, some Chinese officials indicated a Pelosi trip would violate the US’ long-standing “One China” policy with regard to Taiwan.

However, American officials insisted this week that the policy has not changed and Washington does not support Taiwan’s independence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26essJ_0h3ShqOj00
Live-fire exercises were conducted on July 30, 2022, by China’s military about 80 miles west of Taiwan.
PLA Eastern Theater Command
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADt60_0h3ShqOj00
Many Chinese officials argued that Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan contradicts the US’s “One China” policy.
PLA Eastern Theater Command

“We would again remind leaders in Beijing that there’s nothing unprecedented about this trip,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “There’s no violation of sovereignty. The speaker going is perfectly consistent with other members of Congress going … including this year.

“So there’s just no reason to amp this up. And we’re not going to participate in this … I’m not going to do saber-rattling. We’re simply going to do what we have to do to make sure that her trip is safe and secure.”

Pelosi also has insisted US policy toward China and Taiwan remains the same, saying: “The United States continued to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

China finds more COVID cases after locking down beach resort

BEIJING (AP) — Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where some 80,000 tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions. Authorities declared Hainan’s beach resort city Sanya a COVID-19 hot spot Saturday and imposed a lockdown, confining Chinese citizens and expatriates...
TRAVEL
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in the crucial border region of the Donbas and three more ships left ports carrying previously blockaded Ukrainian grain. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy