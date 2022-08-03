Raytown police looking for missing 11-year-old last seen getting into an SUV Tuesday night

Read on www.kmbc.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after person found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield. Police responded to the area just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KMBC.com
Two juveniles killed in Raytown shooting
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police say two juveniles were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon. One person is in custody. Police say they were called to a shooting just after noon on Sunday at E. 87th Street and James A. Reed Road. Officers found two male juveniles who had been shot.
Man dead after stabbing near East 49th Street
Around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 3000 block of E. 49th St. in regards to a cutting.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend outside Raytown nursing home
A 48-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend outside of the Edgewood Manor nursing home in Raytown, Missouri, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating homicide at E. 35th and Garfield Ave.
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide at E. 35th and Garfield Avenue. Officers were called to a shooting just after noon Sunday. They found a man who had been shot on the front porch of a home. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
abc17news.com
Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Missing woman last seen leaving appointment has been found, KC police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing woman who was last seen leaving an appointment Wednesday afternoon. She has been found safe, according to an update from police. Police had said 35-year-old Ashley Woods was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Aug....
Man faces charges after deadly stabbing of former girlfriend
A man has been charged Saturday after a deadly stabbing of his former girlfriend that occurred on August 4th.
KMBC.com
Man stabbed near 49th, Agnes dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Saturday afternoon near 49th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and died. Authorities said officers were called about 4 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3000...
2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue
Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother. Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets. “It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory...
Child among those critically injured in crash Friday morning on I-435 in KCMO
A 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 435 and Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
Police investigate after woman stabbed to death in Raytown
A woman died at an area hospital after being stabbed in Raytown on Thursday evening. No suspect was immediately in custody.
Four injured in three-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Kansas City Police Department said four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Man who allegedly killed 4 in Ohio arrested in Lawrence
A man who allegedly killed four people in Butler Township, Ohio, was reportedly arrested in Lawrence Saturday night.
KMBC.com
Inmate killed at Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. — An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died at the facility on Sunday. Authorities believe the cause of death is a homicide but are waiting for an independent autopsy. The inmate has been identified as 56-year-old Fred Patterson III. Patterson was admitted to the facility back...
KMBC.com
Critical injuries reported in crash on I-435 at Winner Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating what led to a collision on I-435 Friday morning that injured two people, including a child, and knocked out a long stretch of guardrail on the interstate. Police said a silver GMC Acadia and a green Ford...
