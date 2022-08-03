ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers’ rumored girlfriend, Blu, responds to quarterback’s ‘legendary’ interview

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Aaron Rodgers’ latest podcast appearance seems to have caught his rumored girlfriend’s attention.

On Tuesday, the Packers quarterback posted a video on Instagram previewing his wide-ranging interview on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast,” where he spoke about his self-love journey, mental health, and his prolific NFL career, among other topics.

As fans expressed their excitement over the conversation in the comments, Blu — who was first linked to Rodgers earlier this summer — replied, “Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves.”

Aaron Rodgers appears on the latest installment of the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.”
Blu, who was first linked to Aaron Rodgers in June, responded to his wide-ranging interview in an Instagram comment.
In the preview, criticism about the 38-year-old quarterback can be heard in a voiceover, including comments such as, “Aaron Rodgers is snippy,” and “How committed is he?”

Rodgers appears to address the chatter, stating, “There’s an underlying, you know, ‘Shut up and dribble.’ ‘Shut up and play.’… I’ve never been a robot. I don’t want to be a robot. I’m not a cliche guy. I’m not a game-faced guy. I’m the guy that shoots from the hip and speaks from the heart.”

The league’s reigning MVP has spoken out in recent years about his renewed passion for life and the game. During a 2020 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers expressed how he’s “made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space.”

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” Rodgers said at the time.

Blu is the host of the “DeJa Blu” podcast.
Aaron Rodgers at Packers training camp on July 30, 2022.
With the regular season quickly approaching, Rodgers is back in action at training camp after signing a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers in March.

Three months after agreeing to terms with Green Bay, Rodgers was linked to Blu, the host of the “DeJa Blu” podcast . He was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley before the pair called it quits for good in April.

Prior to his relationship with Woodley, 30, Rodgers dated former NASCAR star Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

