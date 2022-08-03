Tennessee Vols make important addition to football program

Read on atozsports.com
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Watch: Tennessee Vols’ drop must-see video of QB Hendon Hooker
The Tennessee Vols‘ social media team dropped a must-see video of quarterback Hendon Hooker on Friday. Tennessee released a Mic’d up video of Hooker that shows the Greensboro, NC native as he goes through a practice. For the most part, the Hooker that fans see is a reserved,...
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles
Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night. Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?
There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19
Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
Nashville Airport opens steakhouse
Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has opened a steakhouse restaurant, named The Southern Steak and Oyster, in its South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. Operated in partnership with Skyport Hospitality, the 333m2 restaurant and full bar features a New Orleans-inspired design with an open kitchen and abundant natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers the same service and food as original The Southern’s flagship location, with seating for 126 guests.
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
