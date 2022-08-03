ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Father killed wife, 3 children at Orlando home: cops

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFNUz_0h3ShcHn00

A father found dead in a grisly murder-suicide at his Orlando home killed his wife and three children before taking his own life, police said Wednesday.

Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, killed his 39-year-old wife, Stephanie Renee Ramirez, as well as the couple’s three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, before dying by suicide, Orlando police said in a statement to The Post.

Investigators said a firearm was recovered Tuesday at the southeast Orlando home, where cops were called to conduct a welfare check. Officers found the five bodies inside the residence.

“At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence-related incident,” police said.

A medical examiner will determine how the family of five died.

“Investigators worked overnight to gather as much information as possible,” Orlando police said. “As this is still an active and ongoing investigation, no further updates will be provided at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bfhi1_0h3ShcHn00
The family had recently moved to Florida from out of state, neighbors told local outlets.
Fox 35 Orlando

Neighbors said the family had recently moved to Florida from out of state, WESH reported .

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare truly,” Heather Collins told the station. “I don’t even know how it happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved.”

Collins and her fiancé, Justin Rossilini, live across the street from the family’s two-story home.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hy8vl_0h3ShcHn00 Orlando family of five, including two children, found dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

“They seemed like they were a normal family,” he told the station. “I seen the dad, seen the mom and two little girls.”

Rossilini said the house had been quiet for several days until cops arrived.

“Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail,” Rossilini continued. “I didn’t hear anything. I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation.”

It’s unclear whether police had recently responded to the home prior to Tuesday’s well-being check. An Orlando police spokesman said that was part of the ongoing investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#The Post#Orlando Neighbors#Wesh
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy