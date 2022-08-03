Father killed wife, 3 children at Orlando home: cops

A father found dead in a grisly murder-suicide at his Orlando home killed his wife and three children before taking his own life, police said Wednesday.

Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, killed his 39-year-old wife, Stephanie Renee Ramirez, as well as the couple’s three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7, before dying by suicide, Orlando police said in a statement to The Post.

Investigators said a firearm was recovered Tuesday at the southeast Orlando home, where cops were called to conduct a welfare check. Officers found the five bodies inside the residence.

“At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence-related incident,” police said.

A medical examiner will determine how the family of five died.

“Investigators worked overnight to gather as much information as possible,” Orlando police said. “As this is still an active and ongoing investigation, no further updates will be provided at this time.”

The family had recently moved to Florida from out of state, neighbors told local outlets. Fox 35 Orlando

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare truly,” Heather Collins told the station. “I don’t even know how it happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved.”

Collins and her fiancé, Justin Rossilini, live across the street from the family’s two-story home.

“They seemed like they were a normal family,” he told the station. “I seen the dad, seen the mom and two little girls.”

Rossilini said the house had been quiet for several days until cops arrived.

“Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail,” Rossilini continued. “I didn’t hear anything. I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation.”

It’s unclear whether police had recently responded to the home prior to Tuesday’s well-being check. An Orlando police spokesman said that was part of the ongoing investigation.