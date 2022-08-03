ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Connecticut bear breaks into home looking for something to snack on

By Taylor Knight
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUrFl_0h3ShaWL00

Video footage shows a black bear acting like Goldilocks.

The plucky bruin made him self into an unwelcome houseguest this week, when he broke into a Connecticut home two days in a row and spent time rummaging through the family’s kitchen and chowing down on marshmallows, according to a report.

“I mean, I don’t care, run around the yard all you want, but now you’ve crossed the line,” West Hartford homeowner Bill Priest told WECT about the breaking-and-entering bear.

Priest was working outside his home on Sunday when he first noticed the beast rummaging through his kitchen.

Luckily, the unwelcomed guest left without causing any damage — but he did sample the family’s supply of snacks, including marshmallows.

The following morning, Priest heard noises at the front door, thinking it was his wife.

Instead of receiving a good morning kiss, he received greetings from the black bear he believes broke into his home the day before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcnRv_0h3ShaWL00
The bear strolls through the kitchen looking for a snack.
FOX59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVZa1_0h3ShaWL00
The homeowner shooed the bear out of the kitchen.
FOX59

“I thought it was my wife just checking out on the front taking a look around, but it turns out he [the bear] was here,” Priest said.

The animal, who seemed to be coming back for seconds, broke through the front screen door and attempted to get inside again.

Priest called the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to get rid of the furry guy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUvRh_0h3ShaWL00
West Hartford residents are use to seeing the animals roaming near family homes.
FOX59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nGsV_0h3ShaWL00
Bill Priest believes this is the same bear who previously broke into his home.
FOX59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsEjZ_0h3ShaWL00
The bruin made its way inside the family home through the front door.
FOX59

Families in the West Hartford community are not surprised by the bear invasion.

“We see bears here all the time,” Hoang Wood, a resident in the area, said to WECT.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived Monday afternoon to set up the trap baited with donuts.

The crew plans to humanely capture the black bear, so they could tag it and safely release it.

DEEP encourages families to avoid leaving any foods outside that is easily accessible to animals on Facebook, along with several other tips.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
West Hartford, CT
Pets & Animals
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Snacks#Goldilocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Danica Patrick might as well start a travel blog because she's been traveling the world lately. Patrick, 40, recently took trips out to Alaska and the Napa Valley. In Alaska, she spent some great time in the outdoors. She also showed off some impressive fishing skills. "Did you know halibut...
ALASKA STATE
Q 105.7

Upstate Hiker Encounters a Rare Rattler! You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!

Does your fear of rattlesnakes - or any snake- prevent you from going into the woods? If you said yes, you're not alone!. There are people who will not hike because they're afraid of being attacked by a rattlesnake - and I totally get it. Snakes freak people out, and for good reason - one could be lurking anywhere; under a rock, beneath a shrub, or blending right in with the trail.
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy