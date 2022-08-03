SANTA CLARA — After what was arguably Trey Lance’s worst practice of training camp, Brandon Aiyuk gave an update on the 49ers quarterback’s mental state. It was a shorter practice than the club had on Saturday, where Lance was able to put together multiple long and productive drives. On Sunday, the young play caller was only able to complete four of his 12 pass attempts, with his last throw ending in Fred Warner's hands for an interception.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO