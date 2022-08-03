Tiki says Yankee fans are scared of Astros: 'You can't beat them'

One caller didn’t care for Tiki hinting that the Yankee fans are scared of the Astros, so Tiki doubled down during Wednesday’s show.

Especially when the caller said that Yankee fans were having fun and enjoying a historic season.

“’We’re spending $260 million this year, we’re just having fun!” Tiki mimicked. “Championship doesn’t mean anything! Yeah, we’re good man, I love that Aaron Judge is gonna win the MVP. I love that we have Gerrit Cole. This is awesome!”

Simply put by Tiki: the Yanks may not fear Houston, but given their history against them, both recent and not, fans should be afraid to meet them again in October.

“The Yankees cannot beat the Astros, period,” Tiki said. “They led for two half innings. Hear me: two half innings in seven games. As a player, you’re not scared…I’m talking about fandom. As a fan, you’re terrified of facing the Astros, because you can’t freaking beat them.”

