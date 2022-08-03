11 Republicans Voted Against The PACT Act Providing Aid For Veterans!

Today, The Breakfast Club gave Donkey of the Day to the 11 republicans that voted against the PACT Act that would provide aid to Veterans. The plus side is that the 11 votes against the bill did not stop it from passing with 84 votes. We know how Uncle Charla feels about the ill treatment American treats their veterans.

Check out the full story and let us know your thoughts!

Let's Connect

Follow IG: @ BreakfastClubAm

Facebook: @breakfastclubam

Twitter: @ breakfastclubam

TikTok: @ breakfastclubam