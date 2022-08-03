ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

11 Republicans Voted Against The PACT Act Providing Aid For Veterans!

The Breakfast Club
 4 days ago

Today, The Breakfast Club gave Donkey of the Day to the 11 republicans that voted against the PACT Act that would provide aid to Veterans. The plus side is that the 11 votes against the bill did not stop it from passing with 84 votes. We know how Uncle Charla feels about the ill treatment American treats their veterans.

