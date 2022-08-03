Here's How Lizzo's Song Would Sound If 'Stranger Things' Villain Vecna Sang It

Read on parade.com
Woody Harrelson Writes a Poem for Baby that Looks Like Him
After a baby went viral earlier this week for her resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the legendary actor penned a poem to his little lookalike. On August 3, 2022, Dani Grier Mulvenna, an Irish mother, according to her Twitter account, shared a side-by-side photo of Harrelson with her baby daughter Cora, underscoring the striking resemblance between the shape of their bright blue eyes, matching undereye wrinkles, and toothy grins. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic],” she captioned the tweet.
'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Jokes About Being An Introvert in Playful New TikTok
Mayim Bialik isn't afraid to admit that she is definitely more of an introvert. In a new TikTok posted on Thursday, The Big Bang Theory alum embraced her personality type in a comical way, with a clip that read, "Introverts after a day of socializing." In the video—which has amassed...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
Watch Blake Shelton's Creepy Welcome to 'The Voice' for Camila Cabello
This fall, Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson in one of the red swivel chairs for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19. Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a mentor for Team John Legend last season, but on this Instagram post, she is a little startled at the reception she gets, in this take off on a horror film.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Diane Keaton Sips a 'Real Drink' and Spills Details on Why She Has Dated So Many of Her Co-Stars
Diane Keaton is sitting in the rooftop bar of one Rome’s most exclusive hotels. She is offered a glass of water but wrinkles her nose. “I think we’ll have a real drink,” says the 76-year-old Oscar-winner before two glasses of Lillet, a French aperitif, arrive at the table.
Zooey Deschanel and 'Property' Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Celebrate 3 Years Together
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been dating for three whole years!. The enamored pair took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the anniversary, which they spent at the Magic Castle private clubhouse in Hollywood, California. "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰," Deschanel, 42, wrote in her Instagram post, alongside...
From 'Annie Hall' to 'Book Club', We've Rounded Up Diane Keaton’s 20 Best Roles
For 50 years the multitalented Diane Keaton has charmed us with her creative output—from books (including Then Again in 2011, House in 2012, Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty in 2014 and Brother & Sister: A Memoir in 2020) and films to her amusing Instagram account. She’s directed movies, including the whimsical documentary Heaven (1987) and the narrative features Wildflower (1991) and Unstrung Heroes (1995), and she starred in and directed Hanging Up (2000), drawn from a book by Delia Ephron. But Keaton is best known for a range of classic roles she’s performed as an actress, including these 20 best Diane Keaton movies.
Nicole Layog Says Her Treatment of Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' "Breaks Her Heart"
Big Brother’s house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. "Nicole, to quote a Big Brother superfan, Rihanna, right now, you look so dumb right now. Choosing me as your...
John Legend Reveals the Moment His Friendship With Kanye West Ended
While John Legend used to be close with rapper Kanye West, the two musicians aren't exactly the best of friends anymore. During an appearance on "The Axe Files" podcast on Thursday, Legend, 43, shared a glimpse into what caused his friendship with the Donda rapper to go downhill. "We aren't...
Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ellen Pompeo is getting brutally honest about some changes she would make to the writing on Grey's Anatomy. The 52-year-old actress, who is not only a star but an executive producer of the series, recently criticized the way in which the long-running ABC drama has historically tackled current social issues.
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Incarcerated Man’s Work for Album
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck released a musical album together called 18 in July, but now they're facing a major accusation. The two are accused of plagiarism, as Rolling Stone reported that lyrics from their song "Sad Motherf***in’ Parade" are directly lifted from a poem written by an incarcerated man named Slim Wilson.
Sandra Bullock's Love Life Hasn’t Always Been a Romantic Comedy! Inside the Oscar Winner's Dating History
Sandra Bullock has made a name for herself in Hollywood based around her likability. The queen of romantic comedies gives the impression of being approachable while still being attractive. However, her love life has not always been the stuff of movies!. Sandra Bullock’s dating history is filled with a wide...
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Favorite Reality Show Guilty Pleasure
The Dropout actress came clean about her reality show watching habits during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Jess Cage Show on Tuesday, where she openly admitted her love for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For Seyfried, 36, watching the long-running ABC series truly is a guilty pleasure, as...
Sadie Sink Almost Lost 'Stranger Things' Role for Being Too Old
Sadie Sink is a major name in Hollywood thanks to Stranger Things, but the actor almost didn't get the breakout role for a silly reason: her age. When Sink auditioned to play Max Mayfield in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, she was only 14 years old. But according to Sink's new interview with Fashion Magazine, this was older than showrunners wanted.
Britney Spears Responds to Claims That Her Kids Are ‘Avoiding Her’
After Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made comments about her relationship with her two sons, the Grammy-winning singer slammed the former backup dancer for discussing family matters publicly. In posts made on Instagram, Spears had a lot to say about Federline's recent interview, writing that everything he said was: "Only...
Kevin Bacon Earns the Title 'Himbo of the Week' for His TikTok Presence
With nearly six career-decades under his belt, Kevin Bacon is adding a new title to his resume: TikTok’s “Himbo of the Week.”. The title was awarded this past week by Don’t Let This Flop co-hosts EJ Dickson and Liz Garber-Paul in honor of the actor’s position as (one of) the “least insufferable” star(s) on the app, as well as “arguably one of the all-time greatest himbos on the platform.”
Actor Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83
Popular '80s TV and film actor, Roger E. Mosley, has died. He was 83. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed the news in a post shared to Facebook earlier today. "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am [sic]," the post read.
'Big Sky' Season 3 Trailer: Jensen Ackles Steps in, Reba McEntire Teases 'Deadly' Mystery
With a little over a month to go until Big Sky returns for its highly-anticipated third season, ABC is hoping a new teaser trailer will hold fans over. The series—subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails—is getting a little bit of a shake-up as it introduces a handful of new (and eerie) characters, along with a brand-new mystery-awaiting private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and deputy Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick).
