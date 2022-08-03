New QC park gets a name

East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area.

The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the public. The Department of Language for the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma helped ensure the name was culturally and historically appropriate for the site. The Rock Island County Board approved the name on June 21.

The park is the Forest Preserve’s seventh park and it will be used for conservation and habitat protection for several species of endangered bees, hence the name, including the Rusty Patched Bumblebee and America Bumblebee, as well as the Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.

To learn more about the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, click here .

