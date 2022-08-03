ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

Lansing police say 1 person was shot Tuesday night

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPAAF_0h3Sg5yK00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say one person was shot Tuesday night.

Around 10:52 p.m. officers were sent to the 2000 block of Gatsby Ct. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person with two gunshot wounds.

Heavy police presence on Leon Ave. in Lansing

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4653.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received. The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The bartender working...
OWOSSO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
abc12.com

Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
OWOSSO, MI
Detroit News

State police trooper wounds man in shooting outside Owosso bar

Michigan State Police are investigating after a trooper responding to a 911 call shot a man Thursday night outside an Owosso bar and grill, officials said. The 39-year-old Owosso man is in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Meanwhile, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave until the...
OWOSSO, MI
My Magic GR

Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival

MUNGER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a Birch Run resident during the Munger Potato Festival last weekend. Michigan State Police say the suspect and a 27-year-old man got into an altercation during the festival just after midnight on July 31. The Birch Run man sustained a minor stab wound during the fight.
BIRCH RUN, MI
WILX-TV

Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday. Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Cousin blames police shooting in Owosso on mental health issues

The cousin of a 39-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police outside an Owosso restaurant believes he was suffering from mental health issues. Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers. Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police need help in assault, larceny case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on […]
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot after argument in vehicle

JACKSON, MI -- A man was treated and released from a Jackson hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday, police said. At about 11:29 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the leg while walking near the Alpine Lake Apartment complex in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Police seek car stolen while idling outside Saginaw party store and truck hauled away by thief

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw police are looking for a pair of vehicles stolen on the same day, one while idling in front of a party store. The earlier incident occurred about 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and involved a gold 2013 Malibu. A 31-year-old woman drove the Malibu to All-Star Party Store, 1503 Gratiot Ave., and left the parked car running while she was inside the business.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy