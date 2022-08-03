Lansing police say 1 person was shot Tuesday night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police say one person was shot Tuesday night.

Around 10:52 p.m. officers were sent to the 2000 block of Gatsby Ct. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4653.

