ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPS employees attend 2022 Staff Convocation Ceremony

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mExtj_0h3Sf5w700

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Summer break is wrapping up, and the official count down for the first day of school is underway for the Jackson Public School District (JPS).

On Wednesday, hundreds of JPS employees attended the 2022 Staff Convocation Ceremony. The theme for this year’s event was ‘One District, One Direction, Marching Towards Excellence.’

How to keep students safe when they return to school

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson and JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene where among the many speakers and entertainers who participated in the ceremony.

“It’s a lot of opportunities to do right by our children to continue to move them towards their goals, so we are excited to do that work. Parents know that have your back, and we are excited to bring the scholars back and continue our partnership with parents, and we know that we can get this done,” said Greene.

JPS students will return to the classroom on Monday, August 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson church hosts a back to school bash for kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Horizon Church held a Back to School Bash for Jackson children and parents to get them ready for this upcoming school year. Children closed out the summer with a bouncy house and plenty of snacks and drinks. Organizers of the event say the children were excited to see all the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to host a water distribution on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Sunday, August . This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS to open hotline for back to school questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will open a hotline for parents, students and guardians to call with questions about the first two days of school. JPS scholars return to the classroom on Monday, August 8. The Superintendent’s Hotline will be open to answer any questions or concerns on the first two days […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson salon gives away free haircuts to students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An annual tradition continues at Hair Explosion in Jackson. It’s been a tradition close to three decade. The owner and his team of 15 stylists provide free haircuts for children as they return to school. “This is something we look forward to each and every year,” said Jeffery Ross, the owner […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students

JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors want solution to Jackson’s water issue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water advisory and the city is working to bring safe drinking water to neighbors. Some Jacksonians plead with city and state leaders to work together to alleviate the city’s water problems. They say that dealing almost monthly with boil water notices is not […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jps#Convocation#Jackson State University#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

School supplies giveaway held in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – State representatives joined together with the community to give away free school supplies in Edwards. At least 500 clear book bags were given away filled with supplies to students from Raymond, Utica, Edwards, Bolton and Learned. The back to school event is thanks to the efforts of Senator John Horhn, Sheriff […]
EDWARDS, MS
WJTV 12

Some want more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair

JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds County names new undersheriff

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crowds attend rodeo at Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo held an exciting show on dirt on Saturday, August 6. The Bulls, Bands and Barrels Cowboys brought their talents to the Mississippi Coliseum. One rodeo attendee is glad to see some rodeo action in Jackson. “I’ll tell you, this is different than the Dixie Nationals, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County responds to federal seizure of jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Officials in Mississippi’s most populous county said they were weighing legal options after a federal judge seized control of a local jail that saw the deaths of seven detainees last year. In a joint news release, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones bristled at the appointment of a “receiver” […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy