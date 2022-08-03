JPS employees attend 2022 Staff Convocation Ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Summer break is wrapping up, and the official count down for the first day of school is underway for the Jackson Public School District (JPS).

On Wednesday, hundreds of JPS employees attended the 2022 Staff Convocation Ceremony. The theme for this year’s event was ‘One District, One Direction, Marching Towards Excellence.’

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson and JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene where among the many speakers and entertainers who participated in the ceremony.

“It’s a lot of opportunities to do right by our children to continue to move them towards their goals, so we are excited to do that work. Parents know that have your back, and we are excited to bring the scholars back and continue our partnership with parents, and we know that we can get this done,” said Greene.

JPS students will return to the classroom on Monday, August 8.

