Deep Dive: Home property taxes rise fast. Commercial taxes, not so much. A look at how assessment methods impact valuations

Read on boisedev.com
Related
boisedev.com
Possible Micron Boise expansion
Potential for large-scale expansion and new fabrication plants at Micron Technolgy's plant on Federal Way in Boise. Supported by the CHIPS and Science Act and local legislation.
boisedev.com
Body recovered + Marcos Pizza returns + Poll workers needed
Hello Friday. Gretchen Parsons here with what’s happening around town. Authorities recovered the body of the 16-year-old who drowned at Lucky Peak last month, more on that below. Plus, a Meridian pizza place will reopen after closing its doors several months ago. Today: 92°☀️Hot and sunny.
boisedev.com
Former mayor Bieter resigns from CCDC board
Former Boise Mayor Dave Bieter is no longer a public figure. Bieter resigned his commission on the board of the Capital City Development Corp. yesterday. Typically, the mayor’s office handles communication about resignations or appointments to the board. But Bieter sent a letter to CCDC Executive Director John Brunelle resigning “effective immediately.” Brunelle then provided the letter to Mayor Lauren McLean’s office.
Comments / 0