ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos

By DJ Digital
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to Open Soon in Opelousas

There seems to be a bit of a boom of new businesses opening right off of I-49 in Opelousas. Add one more to that growing list. According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road in Opelousas (5597 S I-49 Service Road to be exact).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Malls#Chewing Gum#Acadiana#The Acadiana Mall
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, You Can Zipline Costa Rica (PHOTOS)

When it's time to get away, Costa Rica is a great place to unplug. From its beautiful beaches to its lush rainforests, this Central American country has beautiful landscapes, wonderful food, and friendly people. As for activities, the choices are as varied as the average traveler's interests. Let's look at...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Utilities to Suspend Late Payment Fees

Lafayette Consolidated Government has not only heard its constituents, it has listened to them. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Twitter page, the organization will suspend late payment charges. With the recent spike in fuel prices and the recent spike in temperatures, this is good news for many in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners

Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy