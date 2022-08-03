’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos

Read on classicrock1051.com
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to Open Soon in Opelousas
There seems to be a bit of a boom of new businesses opening right off of I-49 in Opelousas. Add one more to that growing list. According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road in Opelousas (5597 S I-49 Service Road to be exact).
Here’s the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette’s Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?. Earlier this week, a friend shot me a photo asking "what is this?" It was a rainy day and he didn't feel like getting drenched to figure out what this equestrian addition to Lafayette's Moncus Park was all about. Moncus Park...
Cajun Market Donut Company Closes Carencro Location
Cajun Market Donut Company has closed its Carencro location, which was located in the Derek Plaza Shopping Center off of Veterans Drive. The owners took to Facebook to make the announcement. The run was a short one for franchisee Nick Wolfe. The donut shop had just opened up in October...
Carencro Resident Frustrated After Discolored Water Fills Her Washing Machine, Ruins Laundry
A Carencro woman is asking the city to do better after her washing machine was filled with discolored water. Kimberly Arcenaux posted two photos of her washing machine filled with colored water in a Carencro Facebook group and her airing of grievances were met with commentary from others who were also frustrated.
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
It's a story we've been following in Lafayette. The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week. Earlier this week we showed you how L.A. Drone Services were washing the roof of the dome, using drones, and now we have a look at the clean roof.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival 2022 Postponed Due to Labor Shortage
Organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival have announced this year's event will be postponed due to industry labor shortages. Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival Postponed. In a recent post on Facebook, event organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival announced the decision to postpone...
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
Lafayette, You Can Zipline Costa Rica (PHOTOS)
When it's time to get away, Costa Rica is a great place to unplug. From its beautiful beaches to its lush rainforests, this Central American country has beautiful landscapes, wonderful food, and friendly people. As for activities, the choices are as varied as the average traveler's interests. Let's look at...
Lafayette Utilities to Suspend Late Payment Fees
Lafayette Consolidated Government has not only heard its constituents, it has listened to them. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Twitter page, the organization will suspend late payment charges. With the recent spike in fuel prices and the recent spike in temperatures, this is good news for many in the...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Media Share Awkward Moment to Start Season [VIDEO]
LSU Football players and coaches returned to campus this week to begin the 2022-23 season and practice, and with that came the first press conference since their return. The presser started with Coach Kelly taking the podium and welcoming members of the media back to campus. Not a single member...
Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler
44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia, One Vehicle in Pond
According to a report from KLFY News 10, at least one vehicle is in a pond after a crash in New Iberia. UPDATE: One person is reportedly dead as a result of the crash. Louisiana State Police are currently on the scene and investigating the incident that reportedly happened off W. Admiral Doyle Drive across from the New Iberia Research Center.
