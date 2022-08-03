Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

Read on classicrock1051.com
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in New Iberia, One Vehicle in Pond
According to a report from KLFY News 10, at least one vehicle is in a pond after a crash in New Iberia. UPDATE: One person is reportedly dead as a result of the crash. Louisiana State Police are currently on the scene and investigating the incident that reportedly happened off W. Admiral Doyle Drive across from the New Iberia Research Center.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Carencro Resident Frustrated After Discolored Water Fills Her Washing Machine, Ruins Laundry
A Carencro woman is asking the city to do better after her washing machine was filled with discolored water. Kimberly Arcenaux posted two photos of her washing machine filled with colored water in a Carencro Facebook group and her airing of grievances were met with commentary from others who were also frustrated.
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival 2022 Postponed Due to Labor Shortage
Organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival have announced this year's event will be postponed due to industry labor shortages. Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival Postponed. In a recent post on Facebook, event organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival announced the decision to postpone...
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to Open Soon in Opelousas
There seems to be a bit of a boom of new businesses opening right off of I-49 in Opelousas. Add one more to that growing list. According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road in Opelousas (5597 S I-49 Service Road to be exact).
Cajun Market Donut Company Closes Carencro Location
Cajun Market Donut Company has closed its Carencro location, which was located in the Derek Plaza Shopping Center off of Veterans Drive. The owners took to Facebook to make the announcement. The run was a short one for franchisee Nick Wolfe. The donut shop had just opened up in October...
Lafayette Utilities to Suspend Late Payment Fees
Lafayette Consolidated Government has not only heard its constituents, it has listened to them. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Twitter page, the organization will suspend late payment charges. With the recent spike in fuel prices and the recent spike in temperatures, this is good news for many in the...
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
It's a story we've been following in Lafayette. The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week. Earlier this week we showed you how L.A. Drone Services were washing the roof of the dome, using drones, and now we have a look at the clean roof.
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
