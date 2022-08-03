Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

There seems to be a bit of a boom of new businesses opening right off of I-49 in Opelousas. Add one more to that growing list. According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road in Opelousas (5597 S I-49 Service Road to be exact).

