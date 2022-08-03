Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator helps deliver a baby

Read on www.wtsp.com
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
Police: 20-year-old SUV driver killed in Lakeland crash, passenger seriously injured
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 4 access ramp and Memorial Boulevard. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Ford Expedition was headed west on Memorial Boulevard before the crash. Police say...
Plant City Man Killed In Early Morning Lakeland Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near Memorial Boulevard and the Interstate 4 access ramp. Prior to the crash, the driver of a 2005 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Memorial Boulevard. Police
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
Letter: Polk County Animal Control from a Vet
The writer of the attached letter below is by G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH. Weedon has been trying to have discussions with the County Commissioners and Sheriff Grady Judd about these issues for the past three years and NO one would talk to him, why?. The Lakeland Gazette has found...
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside
A search is continuing for a woman who police say stole a car with an 11-month-old child inside. Tampa police say the the woman stole a 2011 Kia Optima after the child's mother got out of the car near the intersection of N. Armenia and Siesta Court. The car, and child, were recovered about a mile away. The child was not injured.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of a home after he and three other men were involved in an early morning shooting.
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Teen accused in multi-county crime spree
A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said a young woman drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside of it Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department reports.
