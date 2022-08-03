ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

Diving for charity: Pa. man attempts new skydiving record at Perkasie airport

A Philadelphia skydiver is attempting to set a new record and raise money at the same time.

Skydive Philadelphia Instructor Chris Howard is planning to parachute out of a plane 101 times today.

He hopes to break the current Pennsylvania state record for most skydives made by one person in 24 hours.

It's a challenge he is undertaking for his 40th birthday.

"He wanted to jump on his birthday, that's how it started. He's always wanted to do a hundred jumps, we figured 101 seemed like a better number than that," said Drop Zone Manager for Skydive Philadelphia, Aaron Teel.

The previous state record was set in 1986 with 40 jumps.

Howard began early Wednesday morning and jumped every five to seven minutes.

Families and community members came out to support Howard. They say it's not something you typically see in the Perkasie skies.

"My grandson loves airplanes and loves parachutes. We thought this was a great opportunity," said Karen Forrest, who came to watch the event with her grandson. "This is really exciting over our houses."

The group Skydive Philadelphia says it's for way more than bragging rights, but part of a much larger cause.

The event runs as a fundraiser for "Bucks for Kids," a local charity that supports the needs of Foster Children throughout Bucks County.

To help with the cause, 50 other people set to jump throughout the day.

All money raised will go towards the charity.

