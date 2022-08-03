The sheer power the 20-year-old possesses has been well-known for years, but his breakthrough was delayed by few competitions during Covid and frustrating injuries. In Birmingham, he took his opportunity spectacularly. Not only did he become the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals: all-around, team, vault and floor, but he did so with some truly world-class gymnastics. His vaulting in particular is already some of the best in the world and his floor is not far behind. This is only the beginning, and it will be fascinating to see how far he can go.

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO