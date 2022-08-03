Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Six of the best of British from the Commonwealth Games
The sheer power the 20-year-old possesses has been well-known for years, but his breakthrough was delayed by few competitions during Covid and frustrating injuries. In Birmingham, he took his opportunity spectacularly. Not only did he become the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals: all-around, team, vault and floor, but he did so with some truly world-class gymnastics. His vaulting in particular is already some of the best in the world and his floor is not far behind. This is only the beginning, and it will be fascinating to see how far he can go.
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
BBC
MOTD2 analysis: How 'outstanding' Erling Haaland saw off West Ham
Match of the Day 2's Dion Dublin looks at how an "outstanding" display from new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland gave Pep Guardiola's team a win over West Ham in their Premier League match on Sunday. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now. UK...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in women's road race
Watch highlights as Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in the women's road race ahead of Scotland's Neah Evans who takes silver at the Commonwealth Games. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
The Premier League is back with all its problems – and captivating football
It is the best walk in football. Out of Putney Bridge station, up Ranelagh Gardens, through the underpass, through Bishops Park with the Thames to your left and the sun overhead, past rows of pristine Victorian and Edwardian terraced housing and towards Craven Cottage, which even in the midst of major redevelopment remains a beautifully quaint sporting venue. There really is nothing like going to Fulham on a summer’s day.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
Tennis-Kasatkina lifts San Jose title to reach career-high No. 9
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Daria Kasatkina beat American Shelby Rogers 6-7(3) 6-1 6-2 to lift the Silicon Valley Classic title on Sunday, the victory helping the Russian climb to a career-high ninth in the world rankings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.・
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
Comments / 0