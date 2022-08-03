Read on www.marinmommies.com
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
A 1930s-era SF jazz lounge, the Dawn Club, will see a revival downtown
The upcoming 4,000-square-foot former jazz club will once again burst with live entertainment.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
musicinsf.com
Day One of Outside Lands 2022
Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
vinography.com
2022 Petaluma Gap Wind to Wine Festival: August 13, Petaluma
When it comes to the relationship between place and the wine in your glass, there’s an awful lot of talk about geology and soils, about sun exposure, and overall temperature ranges. But one thing that sometimes gets left out of the conversation is wind. One of California’s newer growing...
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Nearby late-night food spots open after Outside Lands
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The latest performance at this year’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. Whether you’re going to see Green Day, SZA, Post Malone, or any of the other final acts, you might be looking for a late-night bite afterwards. Here are the closest late-night food […]
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
NBC Bay Area
Large Crowds Expected as Outside Lands Music Festival Kicks Off in San Francisco
Outside Lands returns this weekend in San Francisco, bringing a wide range of music, food, art and a quarter million people to Golden Gate Park. There were lot of smiling faces at Golden Gate Park Friday as people were ready to enjoy Outside Lands in the way they remember it before COVID-19.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
