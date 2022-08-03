ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Day One of Outside Lands 2022

Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
2022 Petaluma Gap Wind to Wine Festival: August 13, Petaluma

When it comes to the relationship between place and the wine in your glass, there’s an awful lot of talk about geology and soils, about sun exposure, and overall temperature ranges. But one thing that sometimes gets left out of the conversation is wind. One of California’s newer growing...
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival

Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Nearby late-night food spots open after Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The latest performance at this year’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. Whether you’re going to see Green Day, SZA, Post Malone, or any of the other final acts, you might be looking for a late-night bite afterwards. Here are the closest late-night food […]
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships

Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
