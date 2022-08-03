Read on www.kaaltv.com
Related
KAAL-TV
Active shooter training for Dodge County
(ABC 6 News) - Law enforcement and emergency crews around Dodge County gathered at Triton High School in Dodge Center Saturday for active shooter training. With school shootings on the rise in the United States, prevention and training are more important than ever. In 2022 alone there have been 27...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Rochester Saturday
(ABC-6 News) - Governor Tim Walz was in Rochester at the local DFL office Saturday for a get out the vote rally ahead of next week's primary. On Tuesday, Aug. 9 voters will choose one candidate in each partisan race to move on to the November general election. In each nonpartisan race, the top two on the ballot will move on.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Interview with Dodge County Relay for Life Chair Lisa Rollins
(ABC 6 News) - Friday, the 30th annual Relay for Life in Dodge County is taking place at the Fairgrounds. 4:30 – 5:45 PM - Survivors Reception with music by Jan and Jon Porter. 5:00 – 8:30 and 9:00 – 10:00 PM - Silent Auction (closed during lighting ceremony...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School Board Candidates on upcoming race
(ABC 6 News) - Ahead of the August 9 Minnesota Primary, candidates vying turning out to be a highly contested and increasingly partisan race to fill several seats on the nonpartisan Rochester Public School. "This is not your normal school board election. This is not a sleepy school board election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
KAAL-TV
More Sunshine, Warmth, & Humidity Friday
Get ready for another warm & humid day Friday! Highs are back in the middle to upper 80s, which will feel more like the middle 90s or warmer at times this afternoon. Be sure to stay cool & hydrated if you have to work or be outside today, with this tip also a must for all of the Freeborn County Fair-goers!
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
RELATED PEOPLE
Semi-trailer truck nearly hits home in Dakota, Minn.
Bob Colby of Dakota is counting his blessings after a semi-trailer truck nearly crashed into his home for a second time.
KAAL-TV
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
KAAL-TV
Former Lourdes Eagle Delaney Fleming commits to Ohio State Women's Hockey
(ABC 6 News) -- A former Lourdes Eagle has decided to play for one of the top women's college hockey teams around. Rochester's own Delaney Fleming announced on Friday that she has committed to the current defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Fleming scored 12 goals in three seasons...
KAAL-TV
Pacesetter Sweet 16 Saturday recap: Hayfield, PEM, and Spring Grove in action
(ABC 6 News) -- Several Southeast Minnesota HS teams were on hand at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 basketball tournament in St. Joseph. In the opening round, Hayfield faced Benilde-St. Margaret, Orono faced Spring Grove and Armstrong took on P.E.M.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Rochester Royals blow out Elko Express in game 1 of section playoff series
(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Royals entered the MBA section 1B playoffs ranked #2 in the MBA Class B poll and Friday night they showed why. Matt Meyer allowed just 1 hit in six innings. Century grads Alex Hotels and Dan Lyons kicked off the litany of Royals RBIs as they dominated the Elko Express 14-0 in game 1 of their best-of-three series.
KAAL-TV
Honkers fall to Huskies in final fireworks night of season
(ABC 6 News) -- It was the final fireworks night for the Rochester Honkers as they hosted the Duluth Huskies, a team they have had a great back-and-forth with. The game started off as a defensive battle. In the top of the first, Honkers infielder Theo Hardy thwarted a steal attempt. In the top of the second, the Honkers' Max Meyer helped turn a double play.
KAAL-TV
Big man with big plans: PEM's Aeron Stevens thriving in basketball offseason
(ABC 6 News) -- It's been one offer after another for Plainview-Elgin-Millville rising senior Aeron Stevens. The 6"7 forward is coming off an outstanding junior season which saw him average 16.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 1.6 bpg. "I'm very lucky to have as many offers as I do and to...
Comments / 0