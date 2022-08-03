Disney+ Sets New ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Date, ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Return & More

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Westworld’: Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in Penultimate Episode (RECAP)
‘[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 7, “Metanoia.”]. At this point, it’s looking like Westworld’s Season 4 finale is going to be an Ed Harris bottle episode. Okay, that’s an exaggeration. But it’s not an exaggeration to say that “Metanoia” isn’t...
tvinsider.com
2022 TCA Award Winners: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Mandy Moore, ‘I Love Lucy’ & More
The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the winners of the 38th Annual TCA Awards, recognizing the absolute best in television from the 2021-2022 season. The awards were announced virtually, due to concerns over the latest COVID strain. ABC’s Abbott Elementary took home four awards for its hit freshman season:...
tvinsider.com
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 53 Sets Premiere as IFC Unveils First Look (VIDEO)
IFC is giving viewers their first look at the highly-anticipated 53rd season of Documentary Now! with an all-new trailer. Really the show’s fourth season, as Season 53 plays into the satirical nature of the Documentary Now! concept, the two-part premiere taking place Wednesday, October 19 includes the episodes “Soldier of Illusion,” written by John Mulaney, and “Trouver Frisson,” which pays tribute to the films of Agnes Varda.
tvinsider.com
Lives of the Rolling Stones, ‘Westworld’ War, ‘Elizabeth’ Finale, a Wild Year in Africa
Get some satisfaction with a four-part Epix docuseries profiling the legendary rockers of The Rolling Stones. Hosts and humans unite and face off in an existential war in the penultimate episode of HBO’s Westworld. The Starz historical drama Becoming Elizabeth airs its season finale. A nature series follows each of the four seasons during a Wild Year in Africa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Team on Jennifer’s Identity Crisis, Breaking the Fourth Wall & More
Talk about trying to find the right work/life balance! In the latest Disney+ Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiering August 18), Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has one doozy of a dilemma in that regard. On the one hand, she’s navigating life as a lawyer — the career she’s worked so hard for. And on the other hand, when pressed, she’s forced to navigate life as a 6-foot-7-inch She-Hulk. There’ll be no question about what she’s feeling and how she’s dealing — we’ll get to see her break the fourth wall and speak to viewers directly, something that was “very, very tricky” in figuring out how often to do it, according to head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
tvinsider.com
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
tvinsider.com
‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo on ‘Resetting’ Stories in Season 2
Reservation Dogs is back and throwing the teens at the center of the series on Hulu plenty of challenges in Season 2. As viewers see in the opening two episodes, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) work on breaking a curse they unleashed on their “enemy” Jackie (Elva Guerra), who took off with their friend Elora (Devery Jacobs). Told that any bad medicine will come back to haunt them, the curse also has an effect on Jackie and Elora’s intended journey to California.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Adds Rosanna Arquette as Jenny’s Mother in Season 3
Big Sky‘s Season 3 cast continues to grow as Rosanna Arquette joins the ABC drama for its upcoming chapter. The actress will reportedly recur as Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) mother Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, who is described by The Wrap as “fast-talking.” Arquette is just the latest Season 3 casting addition among the growing list that includes Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire to name a few.
tvinsider.com
What’s the Biggest Snub From Our 90 Best Shows of the ’90s List? (POLL)
After much deliberation between the TV fanatics that run this site and TV Guide Magazine (and many hours spent rewatching these classics), TV Insider revealed our full 90 Best Shows of the ’90s list back in July. The list was part of the launch of our nostalgia-filled Throwback section, where fans can deep dive into their core TV memories to their heart’s delight.
tvinsider.com
Best Lines of the Week (July 29-August 4): ‘You Need to Uno Reverse Card This’
As July came to a close and August got started, this week featured an ending and a beginning — but in the case of TV, there were mostly beginnings. From Prime Video‘s sci-fi drama Paper Girls to FX‘s sophomore season of Reservation Dogs, there was no shortage of new episodes — and great dialogue — to sink our teeth into.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
Grant Gustin Says ‘The Flash’ Final Season Will ‘Finish on Our Terms’
Just a few days after The CW and Warner Bros. Television announced that The Flash will be ending with its upcoming ninth season, series star Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen and the titular superhero, posted a video addressing the “bittersweet” news. “It’s been an incredible nearly 10...
tvinsider.com
‘Archer’ Team on How the Jessica Walter Tribute Came Together (VIDEO)
Archer Season 12 ended with a certified tear-jerker of a tribute to the late Jessica Walter. The cast and executive producers of the FXX hit animated comedy sat down with Emily Aslanian at the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to chat about the show, kicking things off with the story of how Walter’s Archer tribute came to be.
tvinsider.com
‘Roswell, New Mexico’: Michael Trevino on Kyle & Isobel, Plus Directing the Wild West
Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Trevino is stepping behind the camera for what he’s calling “the Avengers assembling to come together for one common goal” episode of the series. In August 8’s “Wild Wild West,” it’s up to everyone to save Liz (Jeanine Mason) after Shivani (Rehka...
tvinsider.com
Streaming Movies (‘Luck,’ ‘Prey’), ‘Black Bird’ Finale, ESPN8: The Ocho, ‘Sandman’ on Screen
On a typically busy Friday for streaming premieres, Apple presents the animated charmer Luck and Hulu offers Prey, an intriguing twist on the Predator horror franchise set among 18th-century Comanches. Apple’s gripping prison drama Black Bird ends its run. ESPN2 becomes ESPN8: The Ocho for a day of offbeat competitions. Netflix finally brings Neil Gaiman’s epic fantasy The Sandman to life. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘Better Call Saul’: 5 Theories About That Phone Call to Kim
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6 Episode 11 of Better Call Saul, “Breaking Bad.”]. Better Call Saul‘s final episodes are on the horizon and after the most recent installment, “Breaking Bad,” one big question looms: What was that phone call to Kim about?
tvinsider.com
Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Could Be ‘Less Preachy’ on Social Issues
Ellen Pompeo admits Grey’s Anatomy could do a better job of tackling social issues, stating that the long-running ABC medical drama could be “less sort of preachy” with the way it approaches those topics. Speaking on the latest episode of her Tell Me podcast, Pompeo, who stars...
tvinsider.com
‘Hysteria!’: Peacock Orders Satanic Panic Thriller Straight to Series
What do you get if you mix mass hysteria from the late ’80s and a heavy metal band looking to become popular? An upcoming series on Peacock. The streaming service has ordered Hysteria!, a coming-of-age thriller, straight to series. The drama, which explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic, comes from executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons and Dragons).
tvinsider.com
‘Ink Master’: Joel Madden to Host Season 14 at Paramount+ — Meet the Judges
Ink Master is officially returning for Season 14 on Wednesday, September 7 with Joel Madden set to host. Ink Master Season 14 will drop exclusively on Paramount+, the streamer announced Friday, August 5, and the Good Charlotte lead singer, entrepreneur, and culture enthusiast will be joined by Season 8 winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, and industry veteran Ami James as judges.
Comments / 0