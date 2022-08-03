Disney+ Sets New ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Date, ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Return & More

Talk about trying to find the right work/life balance! In the latest Disney+ Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiering August 18), Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has one doozy of a dilemma in that regard. On the one hand, she’s navigating life as a lawyer — the career she’s worked so hard for. And on the other hand, when pressed, she’s forced to navigate life as a 6-foot-7-inch She-Hulk. There’ll be no question about what she’s feeling and how she’s dealing — we’ll get to see her break the fourth wall and speak to viewers directly, something that was “very, very tricky” in figuring out how often to do it, according to head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO