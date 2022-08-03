Claudio Castagnoli On Wanting A Match With Kazuchika Okada

Read on 411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts to Karrion Kross Attack, Preview Clips for Lex Luger Episode of Biography: WWE Legends
– As noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was assaulted by a returning Karrion Kross. After the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the attack. McIntyre wrote, “Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…”
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Hill Stops Santos in Night of Finishes
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET) #6 Thiago Santos (206 lbs.) vs. #10 Jamahal Hill (205 lbs.) #6 Vicente Luque (170.5 lbs.) vs. #13 Geoff Neal (171 lbs.) Zac Pauga (239 lbs.) vs. Mohammed Usman (236.5 lbs.) – TUF 30 heavyweight final. Juliana Miller (125 lbs.) vs. Brogan Walker...
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Jerry Jarrett Thinks Triple H Will Make WWE Focus More On Wrestling
PWInsider reports that during a panel at The Gathering in North Carolina, Jerry Jarrett gave his thoughts on what the WWE will be like with Triple H taking over creative from the retired Vince McMahon. He said: “They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter...
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
WWE News: Double Smackdown Taping Set For Later This Month, NXT Live Event Tonight
– WWE will be holding a double taping of Smackdown later this month due to travel for Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that the double taping will take place on August 26th in order to allow WWE to travel over to the UK the next week for the September 4th PPV.
Brock Lesnar Set for WWE Day 1 in 2023
– WWE is currently advertising Brock Lesnar as one of the featured Superstars to appear at next year’s WWE Day 1 scheduled for January 1, 2023. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE previously featured Lesnar in the promo image for the event, but now he’s the only Superstar currently advertised to appear on the show.
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return
– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.5.22
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
Scenic City Invitational 2022 Night 1 Results 8.05.22
– The first night of the Scenic City Invitational took place on Friday in Soddy-Daisy, TN. You can check out the results below (h/t to Fightful). *Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Cole Radrick. *Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Orion Bishop def....
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return on WWE Smackdown, Kross Lays Out Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in WWE, taking out Drew McIntyre on Smackdown and setting sights on Roman Reigns. Tonight’s episode saw Kross and Scarlett come out during the main event segment, with Kross attacking McIntyre as he was cutting a promo on Reigns about their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
WWE NXT Live Results 8.5.22: Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews Team Up, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Friday night featuring Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Giovanni Vinci def. Dante Chen. * Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James.
Booker T Didn’t Like Faked Heart Attack Spot During Ric Flair’s Last Match
Booker T was among those who didn’t love the spot during Ric Flair’s Last Match where the Nature Boy faked a heart attack for a cheap shot on his opponent. At last Sunday’s PPV, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Flair pretended to be suffering from a heart attack while on the outside to lure Lethal into an eye poke. Flair has a pacemaker due to some serious health issues over the past couple years, and the spot garnered some criticism online which Booker T agreed with on his Hall of Fame podcast.
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 08.05.22
Dante Chen and Guru Raaj vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin. -Raaj and Montana start with Raaj gaining the early advantage. Quick tag to Chen who gets in a few moves and back out to Raaj. Montana catches Raaj with a hanging neckbreaker out of the corner and the tag is made to Griffin. He hits a chokebomb for two and then goes to a neck crank as the announcers talk about Edge spearing Dom from RAW this past Monday. Tag back to Montana and he drops elbows on the collarbone. Raaj throws some weak shots which Montana just shrugs off. Two count for Montana and then he goes to a neck crank. Raaj fights back and hits a dropkick out of a slam attempt. The race is on to the corners and each man makes a tag. Chen springs in with a clothesline and then hits another one. He ducks a clothesline and gets one to drop Griffin. Running boot knocks Montana off the apron. Atomic Drop and running boot on Griffin gets two as Montana makes the save. All four men in the ring and Chen eats a slam from Griffin. He drags him to the corner and heads to the middle rope. He misses a splash which lets Chen finish with double chop for the pin at 5:20.
