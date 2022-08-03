Texas State Troopers Took Part in Over 1,000 Car Chases in South Texas, Causing 30 Deaths: Docs

Read on jalopnik.com
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico on Sunday asked for the public's help in locating a "vehicle of interest" in their probe of four fatal shootings of Muslim men whose slayings in Albuquerque over the past nine months are believed by investigators to be related.
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
