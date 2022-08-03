Tigers might give ailing Miguel Cabrera more days off; Tarik Skubal hits injured list

Read on www.detroitnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see […] The post Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Tigers pound Tampa Bay Rays, 9-1, on Lou Whitaker's night: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (42-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-49) When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. (Lou Whitaker's No. 1 will be retired in a pregame ceremony.) Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Yardbarker
Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain
Miguel Cabrera's career could end sooner than he initially planned. The Detroit Tigers legend previously stated that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season. But the 39-year-old has been battling right knee pain for weeks, which could make him reconsider his plans beyond this season. "I...
Yardbarker
Rays draw 13 walks while rallying past Tigers
Brandon Lowe drove in three runs for the second straight night and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays benefited from 13 walks while downing the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday. Roman Quinn and Taylor Walls scored two runs apiece for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the eighth inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tigers explode late, put away Rays
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers melt down in 9th inning, lose 7-0 to Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila couldn't get the trade package he desired for closer Gregory Soto at Tuesday's deadline. Those opposing teams may feel a little better now about not relinquishing key pieces for Soto, an All-Star the past two seasons. Soto entered a scoreless game Sunday in the ninth inning, faced seven batters and retired two, with...
Yardbarker
Tigers Roar Late, Blow Out Rays 9-1 in Weird Loss
DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan was back to dealing, even if it was off a different script. The Tampa Bay ace mowed through the Detroit Tigers inning after inning. So it makes no sense at all to know that the Rays lost 9-1 to the Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park in Detroit.
FOX Sports
Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Eric Haase kept on Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was chosen as Detroit's catcher for Bryan Garcia. Per Baseball Savant on 140 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.6% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart sitting Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 208 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .499...
numberfire.com
Miguel Cabrera sitting for Detroit Sunday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is being replaced at designated hitter by Harold Castro versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 360 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .267 batting average with a .648...
numberfire.com
David Peralta not in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Randy Arozarena versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 335 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .251 batting average with a .766 OPS, 12 home...
Comments / 0