ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers might give ailing Miguel Cabrera more days off; Tarik Skubal hits injured list

Detroit News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see […] The post Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain

Miguel Cabrera's career could end sooner than he initially planned. The Detroit Tigers legend previously stated that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season. But the 39-year-old has been battling right knee pain for weeks, which could make him reconsider his plans beyond this season. "I...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rays draw 13 walks while rallying past Tigers

Brandon Lowe drove in three runs for the second straight night and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays benefited from 13 walks while downing the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday. Roman Quinn and Taylor Walls scored two runs apiece for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the eighth inning.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
Yardbarker

Tigers explode late, put away Rays

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Tigers Roar Late, Blow Out Rays 9-1 in Weird Loss

DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan was back to dealing, even if it was off a different script. The Tampa Bay ace mowed through the Detroit Tigers inning after inning. So it makes no sense at all to know that the Rays lost 9-1 to the Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Bryan Garcia
Person
Wily Peralta
numberfire.com

Eric Haase kept on Detroit's bench on Friday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was chosen as Detroit's catcher for Bryan Garcia. Per Baseball Savant on 140 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.6% barrel rate and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 208 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .499...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera sitting for Detroit Sunday afternoon

Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera is being replaced at designated hitter by Harold Castro versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 360 plate appearances this season, Cabrera has a .267 batting average with a .648...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

David Peralta not in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Peralta is being replaced in left field by Randy Arozarena versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 335 plate appearances this season, Peralta has a .251 batting average with a .766 OPS, 12 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy