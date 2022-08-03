ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to change lyric in ‘Partition’ after music star edits new song

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKgra_0h3Sd1Kn00

(NEXSTAR) — A day after announcing she’d remove a controversial lyric from a song on her new album “RENAISSANCE,” music superstar Beyoncé is facing a new high-profile request for an edit on one of her older songs.

Beyoncé said Monday she’d replace the word “spaz” from “Heated.” It’s a slang word often used to refer to mean going “wild” with spastic movements but it’s become increasingly seen as an ableist slur that’s offensive to those who are disabled and/or experience spasms. Singer and rapper Lizzo was also recently criticized for her use of the word on her song “Grrrls,” prompting a replacement of the lyric.

In the wake of the “Heated” re-edit, former White House intern and current anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky is now asking Beyoncé to remove a sexual reference to Lewinsky in her 2013 song “ Partition .”

CEO of LIV Golf reveals ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ amount of money Tiger Woods turned down

“Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted Tuesday.

“Partition,” released as the third official single from Beyoncé’s eponymous fifth album, contains a reference to Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton. During the time of their affair, between 1995 and 1997, Lewinsky was a 24 year-old White House intern. The political scandal grabbed global headlines for months and led to an impeachment for Clinton and a public spotlight for Lewinsky.

Some countered Lewinsky’s tweet, saying her Twitter bio includes the phrase “rap song muse,” in addition to the fact that Beyoncé is far from the first artist to refer to Lewinsky in song.

“Actually, it’s how I’ve learned to deal with painful or humiliating things… I find the humor. Eg. my TED Talk,” Lewinsky replied . Back in 2015, Lewinsky gave a widely celebrated TED Talk called “The Price of Shame,” in which she detailed the vitriol and public humiliation she faced after the Clinton scandal.

“I was Patient Zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously,” Lewinsky said in the talk.

Lewinsky has advocated against cyberbullying, citing the negative attention and impact on her personal life over the years. In a 2014 Vanity Fair editorial, Lewinsky explained she’d frequently been rejected for employment because of baggage associated with her name.

There’s a new photo from the James Webb telescope: Here’s when we can expect more

Lewinsky, 49, says she hasn’t reached out to Beyoncé’s representatives officially.

Meanwhile, contention over using the now-removed word continues. While some in the Black community have pushed back against critics, saying its usage is tied to African-American Vernacular English , or AAVE — though others in the Black community have also pushed back against this argument, too.

On Tuesday, writer Victoria Gagliardo-Silver explained in a Yahoo! News editorial that as a Black disabled woman she’s unsure how she feels, saying, “I find myself torn. No one deserves to feel as if they’re facing ableism, but in my opinion the word clearly wasn’t used in an ableist context in ‘Grrrls’ or ‘HEATED.’”

But Australian disability advocate Hannah Diveney, who is white, argues Beyoncé’s usage illustrates a continued disregard for the disabled community. Diveney argues Beyoncé’s mega-star status also makes this instance particular offensive.

“… the teams of people involved in making this album somehow missed all the noise the disabled community made only six weeks ago when Lizzo did the same thing,” writes Diveney for the Australian disability support outlet Hireup . “I’m so tired. Disabled people deserve better. I don’t want to have this conversation again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Lizzo
Person
Bill Clinton
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edits#Disability#Lyric#Renaissance
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made after man found dead in East Side parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an East Side convenience store last month. Columbus police said Richard L. Schoonover, 49, has been arrested in connection with a July 25 incident that left 52-year-old Robert J. Lester dead. Schoonover was found by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio

(NewsNation) — Dozens of chihuahuas and shih tzus were found living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs, who were found by a probation officer, needed serious help with flea infestations and skin infections, among other issues. The Licking County Humane Society in Heath, Ohio, took...
HEATH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC4 Columbus

Man allegedly stole wallets, phones at Zoombezi Bay

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy