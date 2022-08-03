ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

McBroom and Prestin win in 38th and 108th primary races

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgPlL_0h3ScmVM00

SAULT STE. MARIE — Incumbent Ed McBroom earned victory in the 38th Senate primary race on Tuesday, and David Prestin emerged at the top of the 108th House race.

Only Republican candidates had primary challengers. They will go on to face unopposed Democratic candidates in the November general election.

These are the unofficial results from that election:

38th Senate district

The 38th district covers the entirety of the western half of the Upper Peninsula, including all or parts of Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon, and Schoolcraft counties.

McBroom won the election, receiving 77.4 percent of all votes.

This was the final vote count from all counties:

  • Ed McBroom: 24,342
  • Kayla Wikstrom: 4,156
  • Matthew Furyk: 2,943

108th House district

The 108th district is located in all or parts of Mackinac, Schoolcraft, Delta, Luce, Menominee and Chippewa counties.

Prestin won the nomination with 42.5 percent of all of the votes.

This was the final vote count from all counties:

  • David Prestin: 5,558
  • Mark Simon: 3,690
  • Casey Hoffman: 2,607
  • Kurt Perron: 1,219

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Government
City
Marquette, MI
City
Ontonagon, MI
City
Alger, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Schoolcraft, MI
City
Menominee, MI
City
Baraga, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Republican Primary#108th House#Democratic#38th Senate
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sault News

The Sault News

565
Followers
824
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy