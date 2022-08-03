Could One Type of Cheese Help Strengthen Your Bones?

Read on www.usnews.com
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
Obesity Drug Supply Delay Not Unusual Says Novo Nordisk CEO
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk sought to soothe concerns about supplies of its new obesity drug Wegovy on Thursday, saying there was nothing unusual about a slight delay in its availability. Shares in the Danish diabetes and obesity drug maker fell by almost 10% on Wednesday, despite a significant upgrade...
