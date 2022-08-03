Fairfax County police officer shoots man during arrest attempt

Read on www.insidenova.com
sungazette.news
Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death
The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
Inside Nova
Police: Arrest made in Arlington hit-and-run
Police: Reported gunshot at Tysons Corner was falling light fixture
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the sound that was believed to have been a gunshot was a light fixture that fell, causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was found and the mall has reopened.
fox5dc.com
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle. Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama...
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
NBC Washington
Father Arrested After Child Fired Gun in Stafford County
A man in Stafford County, Virginia was arrested Thursday for child endangerment after his two-year-old child shot a round from a handgun into a downstairs apartment, authorities said. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Fern Oak Circle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The downstairs neighbor had...
Inside Nova
Police release bodycam footage of McLean shooting; family says shooting ‘cannot be justified’
Police in Fairfax County released body-worn camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in McLean last month, saying it shows a “very active and chaotic incident” the department is continuing to investigate. County police responded to two 911 calls from a house on Arbor Lane...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
Fairfax Police asking for help finding missing man
Zelaya was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and black and white sandals. He is 5'7", weighs around 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Accidental Fatal Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police
An Oxon Hill teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, authorities say. Demetrius Clarke, 18, was allegedly handling the firearm in a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace when it accidentally discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer
WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
Fredericksburg Police investigating thefts at Best Buy, Target
Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.
Police arrest Virginia man after 2-year-old fires loaded gun into neighbor’s apartment
A Stafford County man was arrested after police say his 2-year-old child picked up his loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired it into an occupied apartment below them.
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
fox5dc.com
Child shoots handgun into neighbor's apartment in Stafford; 20-year-old arrested
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Stafford man has been arrested after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. Deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. for the report of a shooting in a home.
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
