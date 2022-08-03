ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfax County police officer shoots man during arrest attempt

By Alicia Abelson/WTOP News
Inside Nova
 4 days ago
sungazette.news

Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Arrest made in Arlington hit-and-run

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
WHEATON, MD
NBC Washington

Father Arrested After Child Fired Gun in Stafford County

A man in Stafford County, Virginia was arrested Thursday for child endangerment after his two-year-old child shot a round from a handgun into a downstairs apartment, authorities said. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Fern Oak Circle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The downstairs neighbor had...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Accidental Fatal Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police

An Oxon Hill teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, authorities say. Demetrius Clarke, 18, was allegedly handling the firearm in a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace when it accidentally discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer

WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities released the body-worn camera footage of the incident. The shooting happened before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that two dark-colored vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

