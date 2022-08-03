ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Carson's Tattoos in "Purple Hearts" Have a Deeper Meaning

By Ariel Baker
 4 days ago
POPSUGAR

Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"

Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jessie J Plucked a Fan From a Concert to Do Her Makeup

Jessie J just made one superfan's dream come true. During a concert on July 26 in London, the "I Want Love" singer spotted a cardboard sign that read, "Make my life . . . let me glam you," held up in the front row by 22-year-old makeup artist Lucy Stephenson-Gill. Upon seeing the poster, which featured photographic evidence of Stephenson-Gill's talent, Jessie paused her show to have a conversation with the fellow Brit and ultimately offer to grant her wish the following night. If that doesn't motivate you to shoot your shot, we're not quite sure what will.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Gigi Hadid Is Finally Launching Her Own Fashion Brand

Gigi Hadid can now add "brand founder" to her running list of accomplishments. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the supermodel offered a sneak peek at her newest venture, Guest in Residence, on Instagram. Sharing the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line, she posted a gallery of images showing the brand's logo, clothing tags, color swatches, and piles of sweaters, in addition to her wearing what looked to be very soft knits. One photo revealed some fabrics to be 100 percent cashmere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Lea Michele Re-Creates a Classic "Glee" Moment as She Prepares For "Funny Girl"

The line between Lea Michele and her "Glee" alter ego, Rachel Berry, continues to blur now that she's taking over the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's "Funny Girl" revival. On Friday, Michele posted a photo of herself standing beneath the "Funny Girl" marquee at the August Wilson Theatre alongside a snap from "Glee" featuring Rachel doing almost the exact same thing on Instagram. She captioned the post, "A dream come true. ❤️."
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Abigail Spencer Says Stress and Anxiety "Almost Killed" Her in Candid Birthday Post

Abigail Spencer is entering a new birth year with gratitude. In honor of her 41st birthday on Aug. 4, the actor, who's appeared in numerous touchstone shows from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Mad Men," shared photos from her recent trip to Paris with her son. In the caption and subsequent comments, Spencer also wrote about the mental health challenges she faced this last year, which often manifested in physical symptoms as well. "I'm feeling compelled to share a little more with you upon reflection of the past year as I set intentions & vision the next," she said.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lil $o$o Is Here to Tell You That "Women Are Taking Over the Rap Game"

Despite being born in Chicago, rapper Lil $o$o is a true "Florida girl" through and through. She moved to the 305 when she was 7 years old and has been living in Palm Beach since. It was there that $o$o discovered her natural talent for rapping. When her peers were going out to the clubs or bars for a good time, $o$o would head to the studio with her friends to pass the time, freestyle, and just have fun.
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Are Celebrating Daughter Lyla's Birthday "All Month"

Turns out the twos aren't so terrible. Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating the birth of her eldest daughter, Lyla, and she says her family is keeping the party going all month long. "My baby's birthday!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lyla's curly-haired head toddling towards her mom. "I can't believe we have a 2 year old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble."
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Amber Midthunder on How "Prey" Dismantles Stereotypes About Indigenous People

"Prey," the new prequel to the Predator movies, is a more-than-worthy addition to the franchise. Grounded by lead actor Amber Midthunder's performance, it's a tight, breathless ride from start to finish. It's also exceptional (and earning rave reviews) for another reason: it stars a Native cast and features genuinely authentic representation, largely thanks to how closely it worked with actual members of the Comanche tribe.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Starz Announces "Outlander" Prequel "Blood of My Blood"

Following speculation of an "Outlander" prequel series at Starz, the premium network has finally confirmed that the project is, indeed, in the works. On Aug. 4, Starz revealed the title for the prequel drama, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," and announced that the writers' room is currently underway. The forthcoming TV show comes after the success of its predecessor and will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

