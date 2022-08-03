Sofia Carson's Tattoos in "Purple Hearts" Have a Deeper Meaning

Read on www.popsugar.com
Related
‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine ‘Had to Build Pretty Immediate Trust’ After Meeting Over Zoom
According to actor Sofia Carson, she 'had to build pretty immediate trust' with her 'Purple Hearts' co-star Nicholas Galitzine.
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Doja Cat Says She "Was Never Supposed to Have Hair" — So She Shaved It All Off
Doja Cat stunned fans on Aug. 5 when she went on Instagram Live and proceeded to shave her hair and eyebrows off. Armed with a razor and a stunning graphic blue eyeliner look, the rapper gave a brief explanation of why she decided to cut her hair. "I feel like...
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"
Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan Phillippe Is "So Proud" of Son Deacon's Acting Debut in "Never Have I Ever" Season 3
Deacon Phillippe is ready for the spotlight! The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is making his acting debut in season three of "Never Have I Ever," which hits Netflix on Aug. 12. In the series, Deacon plays a new character named Parker, who is a member of a rival debate team from a private school, and Ryan couldn't be any prouder of his son.
Jessie J Plucked a Fan From a Concert to Do Her Makeup
Jessie J just made one superfan's dream come true. During a concert on July 26 in London, the "I Want Love" singer spotted a cardboard sign that read, "Make my life . . . let me glam you," held up in the front row by 22-year-old makeup artist Lucy Stephenson-Gill. Upon seeing the poster, which featured photographic evidence of Stephenson-Gill's talent, Jessie paused her show to have a conversation with the fellow Brit and ultimately offer to grant her wish the following night. If that doesn't motivate you to shoot your shot, we're not quite sure what will.
Gigi Hadid Is Finally Launching Her Own Fashion Brand
Gigi Hadid can now add "brand founder" to her running list of accomplishments. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the supermodel offered a sneak peek at her newest venture, Guest in Residence, on Instagram. Sharing the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line, she posted a gallery of images showing the brand's logo, clothing tags, color swatches, and piles of sweaters, in addition to her wearing what looked to be very soft knits. One photo revealed some fabrics to be 100 percent cashmere.
Lea Michele Re-Creates a Classic "Glee" Moment as She Prepares For "Funny Girl"
The line between Lea Michele and her "Glee" alter ego, Rachel Berry, continues to blur now that she's taking over the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's "Funny Girl" revival. On Friday, Michele posted a photo of herself standing beneath the "Funny Girl" marquee at the August Wilson Theatre alongside a snap from "Glee" featuring Rachel doing almost the exact same thing on Instagram. She captioned the post, "A dream come true. ❤️."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Legend Says Political Differences Became "Too Much" in Friendship With Kanye West
John Legend is offering insight into the current state of his friendship with Kanye West. In an appearance on the "Axe Files" podcast on Aug. 4, the singer said he is no longer close with the rapper following their many public disagreements over politics. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said.
Lady A Makes "Important Decision" to Delay Tour as Charles Kelley Works on Sobriety
Lady A has postponed their Request Line Tour as guitarist and vocalist Charles Kelley pursues sobriety, the band announced on social media today. The tour, set to kick off Aug. 13 with stops across the South and East Coast, has been pushed to next year. "Being on the road with...
Abigail Spencer Says Stress and Anxiety "Almost Killed" Her in Candid Birthday Post
Abigail Spencer is entering a new birth year with gratitude. In honor of her 41st birthday on Aug. 4, the actor, who's appeared in numerous touchstone shows from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Mad Men," shared photos from her recent trip to Paris with her son. In the caption and subsequent comments, Spencer also wrote about the mental health challenges she faced this last year, which often manifested in physical symptoms as well. "I'm feeling compelled to share a little more with you upon reflection of the past year as I set intentions & vision the next," she said.
Lil $o$o Is Here to Tell You That "Women Are Taking Over the Rap Game"
Despite being born in Chicago, rapper Lil $o$o is a true "Florida girl" through and through. She moved to the 305 when she was 7 years old and has been living in Palm Beach since. It was there that $o$o discovered her natural talent for rapping. When her peers were going out to the clubs or bars for a good time, $o$o would head to the studio with her friends to pass the time, freestyle, and just have fun.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Are Celebrating Daughter Lyla's Birthday "All Month"
Turns out the twos aren't so terrible. Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating the birth of her eldest daughter, Lyla, and she says her family is keeping the party going all month long. "My baby's birthday!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lyla's curly-haired head toddling towards her mom. "I can't believe we have a 2 year old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble."
Zoey Deutch's Chrome Nails Are a Case in Subtle Details With Big Impact
Zoey Deutch is the latest celebrity to jump aboard the chrome-nail train. The actor made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and it was almost impossible to miss the highly reflective manicure she had on. Deutch kept her nails fairly minimal, opting for only the silver chrome...
Amber Midthunder on How "Prey" Dismantles Stereotypes About Indigenous People
"Prey," the new prequel to the Predator movies, is a more-than-worthy addition to the franchise. Grounded by lead actor Amber Midthunder's performance, it's a tight, breathless ride from start to finish. It's also exceptional (and earning rave reviews) for another reason: it stars a Native cast and features genuinely authentic representation, largely thanks to how closely it worked with actual members of the Comanche tribe.
Starz Announces "Outlander" Prequel "Blood of My Blood"
Following speculation of an "Outlander" prequel series at Starz, the premium network has finally confirmed that the project is, indeed, in the works. On Aug. 4, Starz revealed the title for the prequel drama, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," and announced that the writers' room is currently underway. The forthcoming TV show comes after the success of its predecessor and will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0