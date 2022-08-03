ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Steelworkers to vote on tentative contracts with Goodyear, Bridgestone

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
Unionized workers in Akron and elsewhere at tire makers Goodyear and Bridgestone will soon be voting on proposed contracts with the two companies.

The United Steelworkers reached tentative deals with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp. last week.

The union said it will be scheduling informational meetings and votes at their locals, including in Akron where Steelworkers Local 2L builds NASCAR race tires for Goodyear and Local 7L builds Firestone-brand race tires for Bridgestone.

According to the Steelworkers website, the tentative agreement with Goodyear calls for a four-year contract. It calls for general wage increases plus cost-of-living increases, an improved health care plan, and improved company contributions to the union 401(k) retirement plan.

The Steelworkers agreed to a tentative contract with Bridgestone on July 29, followed by Goodyear on July 30 after the sides agreed to a 24-hour extension to continue negotiations.

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

