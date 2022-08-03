Team Heretics denies allegations that it owes a former player money

Read on dotesports.com
Valve denies ESIC’s appeal to reduce Major bans for suspended CS:GO coaches
The Esports Integrity Commission said in a statement released today that Valve-imposed CS:GO Major ban sanctions had “distorted the intended effect of the ESIC Sanctions such that they were no longer proportionate.”. This claim from ESIC follows the Commission’s decision to institute changes to how concessions are applied to...
Bandai Namco confirms new Tekken 7 update, tease future Tekken project at Evo 2022
Tekken 7 saw one of its best international players, Knee, claim his first North American Evo title at Evo 2022, and with that, Bandai Namco laid out a plan for the future of the game and what comes next… sort of. After a little bit of baiting with the...
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
League devs testing Dr. Mundo changes to make champ more of a late-game monster
The League of Legends devs are targeting Dr. Mundo with potential balance changes. Twin Enso, a champion designer at Riot Games, has shared some experimental changes that could be coming to the champion in the future. The proposed adjustments, which the dev listed on Twitter, aim to “make him [Dr. Mundo] more late game skewed and less early game.”
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
For Australia’s Rocket League teams, Commonwealth Games trip is ‘awesome’ chance to put esports on sporting map
Amidst the track events, swimming races, boxing battles, and everything in between currently playing out in Birmingham, a quiet room illuminated by the beam of several PCs is playing host to a little slice of history. Esports may not be a medal event yet, but it’s finally found its own...
Faker sympathizes with T1 fans for controversial truck protest
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok has sympathized with a handful of T1 fans who organized a truck protest outside of the LCK’s LoL Park venue in Seoul, South Korea yesterday. “Whatever fans do, it starts from the love towards the team,” he said in an interview that was reported by Osen and translated into English via Twitter. “Everyone in T1 should do harder to repay the love the fans give us. I will do my best for fans.”
League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin
A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.
LEC disables Hexflash rune ‘until further notice’
The LEC has disabled Hexflash, the secondary rune similar to Flash, until further notice heading into the last two weeks of the competition’s regular season. Just before the seventh week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split started today, Deniz “Griath” Günay, competition manager for League of Legends EMEA, shared the news of the Hexflash rune being disabled due to a “severe issue.”
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
Lawyer fined for not playing enough Call of Duty
A California court ordered the lawyer of Brooks Entertainment, Inc. to pay Activision’s legal fees, and it’s almost completely due to the attorney’s lack of Call of Duty game time. The situation came about after a lawsuit was filed against Activision by Brooks Entertainment and its CEO, Shon Brooks, alleging that the multinational company violated its trademark of “Shon Brooks” by making Sean Brooks the “main character” of the Call of Duty franchise.
All big TFT Set 7 balance changes slated for 12.15 patch
A small Teamfight Tactics patch is slated to drop next week with only four weeks left to the first half of the Set Seven Dragonlands set. The Dragonlands meta has calmed down since the release of Patch 12.14, following another Set Seven B-patch. Things are looking up for the last four weeks of the first half of the TFT set, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Kent “Riot Kent” Wu, as the devs dropped a small number of big changes taking place in 12.15 through the Patch Rundown.
Call of Duty Next livestream scheduled for September, featuring news on Warzone 2, Modern Warfare II, and more
The future of Call of Duty will be revealed during a special livestream event on Sept. 15, dubbed “Call of Duty: Next,” Activision announced during the Call of Duty League Championship match today. Everything from Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the next Warzone iteration, and the mobile Warzone game...
Aussie Halo star Barcode debuts for G2 Esports in HCS NA Super sweep of Spacestation
Following months of rumors that Australian talent Barcode was seeking a move to a North American team, the Aussie debuted for G2 Esports in the HCS NA Super this weekend. Taking the fourth spot on the roster, one that has already been inhabited by three different players in the past six months, Barcode made a statement with a standout performance that saw G2 take down Spacestation Gaming 3-0 in their first match of pool play.
