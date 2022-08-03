Read on www.koze.com
WAA to host 16th annual Warrior Golf Classic Aug. 28
The Warrior Athletic Association’s 16th Annual Warrior Golf Classic, presented by P1FCU & Inland Cellular, will be played on Sunday, Aug. 28th, at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club. All proceeds from the four-person scramble benefit student scholarships and programs at LC State. Registration and lunch begin at 11...
Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston
An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license plates. Anderson provided...
Search continues for missing Kamiah man
The search for a missing Kamiah man continues. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Randy Jackson was last seen Saturday in Lewiston and was expected to return to Kamiah. Jackson was possibly driving a 1995 green GMC Suburban with no license plates but a “We the People” bumper sticker.
