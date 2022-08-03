ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Tri-Cities Airport receives funding for direct route to Dallas/Ft. Worth

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00J8HC_0h3SbB0O00

PASCO, Wash. — Through a new federal grant valued at three-quarters of a million dollars, the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is planning to extend its service with a direct route to Dallas/Ft. Worth in the future.

As announced by the Tri-Cities Airport on the morning of Aug. 3, 2022, this Small Community Air Service Development grant was awarded $750,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. These funds will be used to recruit, develop and support air service to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW).

Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft says that Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport is one of the 10 most popular destinations for Eastern Washington residents.

“We are so excited to receive this grant and jump-start our acquisition of nonstop service to Dallas/Ft. Worth,” Taft said.

This route expansion will not only offer the first direct flight to Texas from the Tri-Cities, but it will also increase international connections with new ways to visit Latin America and the Carribean.

Taft credited three Washington politicians—Rep. Dan Newhouse, Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell—for “ensuring that Tri-Cities Airport continues to remain an important part of our state’s aviation system” and securing these funds to establish a critical flight route.

“Local airports spur a significant amount of economic development throughout our district and provide a steady source of income for our communities,” Rep. Newhouse stated. “This grant is a substantial federal investment that will help our community to continue to grow and thrive.”

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Washington, TX
Tri-cities, WA
Government
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Patty Murray
94.9 KYSS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cow Canyon Fire grows to 5,600 acres, evacuations in place near Yakima, Kittitas border

UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4: The Cow Canyon Fire has been upgraded to 5,600 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Most recent containment reports suggest the blaze is less than 10% contained at this stage of the process. UPDATE at 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 4: Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been upgraded...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Tri Cities Airport#Eastern Washington
q13fox.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington

SEATTLE - A new report is shining the spotlight on the disparity between minimum wage and the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment rental in Washington state. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition ranks Washington as the sixth most "out of reach" state (ranked from highest to lowest 2-bedroom housing wage).
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 9 months away; Don’t procrastinate

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. We’re now nine...
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy