Tri-Cities Airport receives funding for direct route to Dallas/Ft. Worth

PASCO, Wash. — Through a new federal grant valued at three-quarters of a million dollars, the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is planning to extend its service with a direct route to Dallas/Ft. Worth in the future.

As announced by the Tri-Cities Airport on the morning of Aug. 3, 2022, this Small Community Air Service Development grant was awarded $750,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. These funds will be used to recruit, develop and support air service to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW).

Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft says that Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport is one of the 10 most popular destinations for Eastern Washington residents.

“We are so excited to receive this grant and jump-start our acquisition of nonstop service to Dallas/Ft. Worth,” Taft said.

This route expansion will not only offer the first direct flight to Texas from the Tri-Cities, but it will also increase international connections with new ways to visit Latin America and the Carribean.

Taft credited three Washington politicians—Rep. Dan Newhouse, Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell—for “ensuring that Tri-Cities Airport continues to remain an important part of our state’s aviation system” and securing these funds to establish a critical flight route.

“Local airports spur a significant amount of economic development throughout our district and provide a steady source of income for our communities,” Rep. Newhouse stated. “This grant is a substantial federal investment that will help our community to continue to grow and thrive.”

