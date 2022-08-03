Tamara McLoyd found guilty on murder charges in killing of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO