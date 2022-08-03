A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."

