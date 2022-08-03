ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Endicott, NY
localsyr.com

Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.

(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Bursts into Flames in Vestal Parkway Parking Lot

A shopping trip turned into a burnt out car while a woman was in a store along Vestal Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Michelle Wilber was in a store when she received some shocking news from another shopper. "Someone in there was saying there's a black Jeep out there smoking," She said. "And when I went out it was all in the white smoke getting ready to burst into flames."
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

