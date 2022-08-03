ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon, according to county officials. First responders were dispatched to the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township on Saturday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, 41-year-old William...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
ENOLA, PA
FOX 43

Susquehanna Township gas stations offering low prices, attracting customers from out of the area

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As prices are beginning to fall, three gas stations in Susquehanna Township are competing to offer customers the best possible price. On Saturday, a Sunoco station on Front Street was selling gas at $3.81/gallon, while another Sunoco station and Exxon station on the corner of Front Street and Linglestown Road were selling fuel at $3.83/gallon.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

local21news.com

One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County

York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

abc27.com

Woman dies after accident in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives

PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River

Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
