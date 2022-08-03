Read on lowerbuckstimes.com
Horseshoe Road Bridge Traffic Reduced to Single Lane in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TWP, PA — PennDOT is advising motorists in Lancaster County that a maintenance crew is scheduled to perform repairs next week to the Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) bridge spanning Amtrak Railroad tracks in East Lampeter Township. Work includes securing a loose expansion plate on top of the bridge.
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon, according to county officials. First responders were dispatched to the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township on Saturday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, 41-year-old William...
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
abc27.com
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
Susquehanna Township gas stations offering low prices, attracting customers from out of the area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As prices are beginning to fall, three gas stations in Susquehanna Township are competing to offer customers the best possible price. On Saturday, a Sunoco station on Front Street was selling gas at $3.81/gallon, while another Sunoco station and Exxon station on the corner of Front Street and Linglestown Road were selling fuel at $3.83/gallon.
abc27.com
One dead after Lancaster County crash
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to county officials, the crash occurred at...
local21news.com
One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County
York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
abc27.com
Woman dies after accident in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives
PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River
Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
