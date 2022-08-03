ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Ohio man arrested twice in one day for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

By Danielle Cotterman
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRHO7_0h3SaHGX00

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A Sandusky man was arrested twice in one day for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to police reports, the two arrests happened less than four hours from one another.

Cedar Point employee punched multiple times

The first arrest took place at about 12:30 in the afternoon. According to police, they were called to Jaycee Park North, located on E. Osborne Street, for reports of an intoxicated man with a child.

(Courtesy: Erie County Jail)

When police arrived, they say, they spotted 38-year-old Tyson Conway backing out of a parking spot with a woman and child in the vehicle. Police made contact with Conway and say they noticed he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and said there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

When police say they asked Conway how much he had to drink, he allegedly told them about 5 shots.

After conducting a field sobriety test, Conway was placed under arrest for OVI and endangering children.

Conway was taken to the Sandusky Police Department where, police said, he agreed to provide a breath sample that came back more than twice the legal limit.

Police say Conway was told his license was now suspended. He was then released to a sober party.

K9 sniffs out ‘magic’ mushrooms, pills and other drugs

Less than four hours later, police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Remington Avenue. At the scene, Conway was accused of attempting to take his child and was allegedly still intoxicated.

Police say they caught up with Conway on Meigs Street, about 2 miles from the apartment on Remington Avenue.

Police said, Conway’s eyes still appeared glassy and bloodshot. They also noted Conway allegedly swayed from side to side while standing still and said they could smell an odor of alcohol.

Conway was then arrested a second time for driving under the influence of alcohol. He, again, agreed to a breath sample, that police said still tested above the legal limit.

Man killed in Stark County crash

Police booked Conway into the Erie County Jail and his vehicle was towed.

Police also charged the woman who had been in Conway’s vehicle at the park for child endangering because she allowed the child to get into the vehicle knowing Conway was intoxicated. Children Protective Services were notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

90-year-old man found after driving away from Erie County home

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old man who is missing. Peter Mahalow drove away from his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cemetary Road in Vermilion, according to a Missing Adult Alert. Mahalow was told he should not drive, and...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
sent-trib.com

Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton

SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
SWANTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cedar Point#Ovi
huroninsider.com

Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky

SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist

Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
13abc.com

2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTOL 11

Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
FREMONT, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old child in motel room

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio couple is accused of hog-tying a 12-year-old child for more than nine hours, authorities said. Jason Lars Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Marie Sosnowicz, 38, both of Northwood, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
NORTHWOOD, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio Man Arrested Twice in One Day… For The Same Thing

A double-up is usually a good thing. Doubling your luck is great. Doubling your money? Even better. Getting arrested twice, in the same day, for the same thing, is a different situation. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy