Davenport Police Association hosts Cops and Cones

Read on www.kwqc.com
Related
KWQC
“Suspicious” fire in Burlington damaged vacant mobile home
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A vacant mobile home was damaged in a fire Saturday in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department says it happened at 601 S. Roosevelt at about 10:45 p.m. The fire was showing from the front half of the mobile home. A box alarm was struck which resulted...
cbs2iowa.com
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after allegedly injuring Iowa City bouncer
An Illinois man faces charges that he injured an Iowa City bouncer during a Saturday night bar fight. Iowa City Police were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just before 10:45pm for a male fighting bouncers. An investigation determined that 57-year-old Kim Young of Woodridge, Illinois had been asked to leave the bar, but refused. Young allegedly punched a bouncer who was trying to get him out the door. Other bouncers stepped in, but Young reportedly picked one up and slammed him to the ground. Police say Young also bit a bouncer in the chest, leaving a mark.
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
KWQC
Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.
KWQC
Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KWQC
Islamic Center of the QC provides backpacks to community
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities gave away 120 backpacks to the community. The Islamic Center of the QC gave away backpacks and ice cream to families to prepare for the school year. About eight volunteers helped distribute the backpacks throughout the afternoon. Farida...
KWQC
A ‘Vettes supporting vets’ event on LeClaire Levee set for Aug. 27
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A popular car show will be back in the Quad Cities area at the end of August. Vettes On The River is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the LeClaire Levee. Sherry Zaruba-Cassat and Fred Barks discuss all the details of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Two women arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers
Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers on Saturday. Coralville Police were first called to Scheels just before 1pm after 50-year-old Coraline Dawley of Sandusky Drive in Iowa City allegedly tried to steal over $1,400 in clothing. Investigators say Dawley and her granddaughter placed the items into different bags in a shopping cart, then attempted to leave without paying. Dawley is charged with 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years in jail.
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
ourquadcities.com
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s INSI6HT takes a deeper look into an important community aspect of the Rock Island Arsenal: supporting military families. When one member of a family is enlisted, the entire family unit is impacted by military lifestyle. INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:
ourquadcities.com
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
qctoday.com
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced
The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
KCRG.com
Autopsies reveal additional details in death of family at Maquoketa Caves State Park
A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 59 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
Comments / 0