Read on panhandlepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
wibwnewsnow.com
Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
Riley County Arrest Report August 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Man convicted of attempted second-degree murder for “senseless firearm violence”
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted of two counts of attempted second-degree murder after an instance of “senseless firearm violence” in which no one was injured. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says on Friday, Aug. 5, a jury convicted Charles D. Thomas II,...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a case involving a stolen skid steer and trailer. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4, for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff...
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
KCTV 5
2 women shot in car in Kansas City, 1 dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
WIBW
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman has been arrested after a search warrant found marijuana in her home. Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force helped the Hiawatha Police Department conduct a search warrant at 414 Pawnee Ave.
WIBW
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
Lawrence man found guilty in attempted second-degree murder case
A 37-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty Friday by a jury following an incident in July 2020 where he fired multiple shots during a domestic disturbance.
Sheriff identifies human remains found near Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Human remains that were recovered near Lawrence in January earlier this year have been identified. Guy Wayne Collins, 47, a missing adult since July 9, 2021, has been confirmed to be deceased by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed that DNA analysis of […]
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0