Topeka, KS

KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Topeka Woman Arrested For Murder Of Topeka Man In Chanute

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.
CHANUTE, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a case involving a stolen skid steer and trailer. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4, for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 behind bars after mail theft investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
AUBURN, KS
KCTV 5

2 women shot in car in Kansas City, 1 dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman has been arrested after a search warrant found marijuana in her home. Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force helped the Hiawatha Police Department conduct a search warrant at 414 Pawnee Ave.
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff identifies human remains found near Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Human remains that were recovered near Lawrence in January earlier this year have been identified. Guy Wayne Collins, 47, a missing adult since July 9, 2021, has been confirmed to be deceased by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A lab report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed that DNA analysis of […]
LAWRENCE, KS
