KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday night, which left a woman dead. It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Wabash Avenue, as police were called to the scene in reference to shots fired. As officers approached the area, they found a car that had two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO