Sheriff's report finds semi driver fainted before crashing into Vinland family's home, killing an 8-month-old in the house

By Rebecca Loroff, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago
OSHKOSH - The driver of the semi truck that crashed into a Vinland family's home fainted before losing control of his vehicle, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office also released a preliminary reconstruction of the crash at about 6 p.m. July 25.

According to this reconstruction, the driver fainted due to a medical condition. The southbound semi truck then veered off the right shoulder on Interstate 41 near State 76, ran through a safety fence, then across a frontage road before crashing into the house, killing 8-month-old Martin Stechner III.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Little Chute, was taken to a local hospital from the scene of the crash for suspected minor injuries. Both the truck and trailer sustained "disabling damage" and had to be towed from the scene, according to the report.

The sheriff's office said that the investigation and full reconstruction were still ongoing, and that the results of a blood sample taken from the driver would not be available for several weeks.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

