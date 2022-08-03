Teenage Girl Arrested For Auto Theft

Read on klin.com
WOWT
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
klin.com
Crash In North Lincoln Seriously Injures One Person
Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say just after noon a. red SUV was southbound on N 1st and ran a red light at Cornhusker Hwy. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound...
1011now.com
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway on Saturday at 12:07 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined a red SUV was southbound on N 1st and violated the red traffic signal at Cornhusker Highway. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound on Cornhusker. The collision caused the SUV to roll and land on a black SUV that was stopped on N 1st at the red light for northbound traffic.
York News-Times
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
KETV.com
18-year-old man found shot on sidewalk dies from injuries
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a man has died after being shot and left on a sidewalk. Dayton Wenz, 18, was found shot near N. 34th and Davenport at about 11 p.m. Saturday. According to Omaha police, Wenz was found injured after officers responded to the area for calls of shots fired.
KETV.com
Deputies: Body discovered on side of roadway Sunday
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a body was discovered Sunday morning. Deputies say they were initially called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road for a body seen on the south side of the roadway. The body was taken to the coroner's office where an autopsy will be performed Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
klin.com
LSO: Arrest Made After Man Found With Defaced Gun In Graffiti Case
Just before 12:30 Friday morning, A BNSF crew called the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to report there were people walking near the railroad tracks in Hickman. Deputies in the area saw a group of people and they started to run. Deputies did catch up with 21 year old Ivan Torres and saw that he had white paint on his hands and clothing.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
klin.com
LPD Looking For Suspects In Tire Slashing Spree
Lincoln Police are investigating five cases of vandalism that happened during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Harbor West neighborhood near 15th and W Peach. Someone used a blade or other sharp object to slash multiple tires on 5 vehicles. Damage is estimated at...
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
klin.com
Vandals Graffiti and Break Window At Middle School
Vandals targeted Scott Middle School at 2200 Pine Lake Road sometime overnight Tuesday. Lincoln Police were called to the school Wednesday morning on a report of a window broken on the southwest corner of the building. The north side of the building had also been spray painted. LPD reports no...
1011now.com
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
klin.com
Thieves Take Tools, Ladder From Pickups Overnight Tuesday
On Wednesday, August 3rd at 7:20 a.m., Lincoln Police were called to the 7500 block of South 77th Street after items were missing from vehicles parked outside. Sometime during the overnight hours Tuesday, power tools, a ladder, and power cords were taken from the beds of two pickups. The vehicles...
