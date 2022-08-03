Tua Tagovailoa’s unhappy response to news of his marriage being leaked by media

Read on dolphinnation.com
Mike McDaniel raves about ‘driven’ Miami Dolphins rookie Erik Ezukanma
The Miami Dolphins are pretty deep into their training camp, and some players have been impressing the coaching staff. One of the players that has caught the attention of head coach Mike McDaniel is rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. “I’ve been very happy with him the whole time,” McDaniel said....
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
‘Just like a Karen!’ Watch Terrell Owens’ confrontation with his neighbor in Florida
Terrell Owens had a disturbing encounter with a neighbor on a bike in South Florida on Tuesday night and, naturally, it was caught on video.
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
NFL・
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
NFL・
Tyreek Hill says he’s ‘sick’ of going up against Xavien Howard because he’s been ‘locking me up’
During NFL training camps, players who are on the same team are forced to play against each other. That can lead to some pretty competitive matchups, especially if there is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. That is absolutely the case this summer on the Miami Dolphins when it comes to the matchup between superstar cornerback Xavien Howard and superstar receiver Tyreek Hill.
Trina and cousin Bobby Lytes ‘on the outs’ after ‘conflict’ with her fiancé
There’s more drama in the MIA. Bobby Lytes reveals in Monday’s “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” premiere that he is “on the outs” with his cousin Trina after an explosive exchange with her fiancé, Raymond Taylor. In Page Six’s exclusive sneak peek, Lytes, 31, has a heart-to-heart conversation with the 47-year-old “Here We Go” rapper’s brother One Snoop Monzta, who suspects strain in their relationship. “So, you’re part of our family. Lately, it’s like you just ostracized yourself from all of us. What’s up with you and sis, man?” Snoop asks. “I love you and Trina, and I’m going to always let you know,...
Report: Miami Dolphins work out trio of centers with Michael Deiter still sidelined
The continuing absence of center Michael Deiter has led the Miami Dolphins to work out a trio of centers to fill that current hole. It’s doubtful that any of the new arrivals will make much of an impact. However, the Dolphins’ signal-callers need reps to make sure that they’re as sharp as possible.
Mike McDaniel amusingly changes tune on Dan Marino vs. John Elway debate
The debate about who was better between legendary quarterbacks Dan Marino and John Elway continues to persist to this day. There likely will never be any clear answer to the debate. However, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hilariously gave his stand recently. As a lifelong Denver Broncos fan and...
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson points out key difference between college football and NFL
It’s a widely held belief in American sports that the transition from college football to the NFL is one of the harder transitions to make. Not only are the schemes and plays more complex at the professional level, but the players are also much bigger and faster. It can be quite overwhelming for some players during their first seasons in the NFL.
