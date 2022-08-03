ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge

Already boasting one of the better safety duos in the 2023 recruiting class, Notre Dame has a chance to sign another talented member of their secondary moving forward tonight. Cincinnati (Oh.) Lakota West defensive back BenMinich will announce his decision at 6:PM ET, with the Irish hoping to add to their No. 1 ranked class.
